Radiology Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Agfa-Gevaert NV & Canon Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the radiology market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas-

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing occurrences of chronic disorders among the growing population will offer immense growth opportunities for Radiology Market . However, the lack of early diagnosis will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for radiology in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

X-ray



Ultrasound



Computed Tomography



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Radiology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiology market vendors

Radiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio