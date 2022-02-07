Radius Care Expands Offerings Through Its Free Healthcare App for Medicare Patients and Their Families

SEA GIRT, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care, a healthcare technology company committed to minimizing the burden of healthcare decision-making for Medicare members and their families today announced the next evolution of its brand, website and user platform, MyRadiusCare.com. The new website aligns with the company's expanded capabilities in delivering secure medical records and personalized assistance to its members and their family care advocates through a data partnership with Medicare.gov. The company is now leveraging the additional, extensive data made available by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of their important initiative to enable select verified partners to access diagnosis and treatment data on behalf of Medicare members.

Radius Care is the only software approved by CMS that actively monitors a Medicare patient's health data and, using anonymized outcome-based data from Medicare.gov, suggests the top-rated physicians, facilities, and services each time their health profile changes. This is a game-changer for Medicare members struggling to make sense of often conflicting information and their family's desire to collaborate on important health decisions without having accurate health data.

"The care of many senior patients falls on the shoulders of an adult child who is often juggling a full-time career, their own children and personal responsibilities at the same time," said founder Justin Huddy. "Radius Care provides them with a secure portal to see their loved one's health history to make informed decisions."

The CDC states that more than two-thirds of seniors in the U.S. who are battling two or more chronic diseases, are also struggling with subjective cognitive decline (SCD); worsening or more frequent confusion and memory loss. Despite these challenges, seniors are often searching the internet for healthcare options themselves, or they're relying on an adult child for this assistance.

"To minimize the burden, Medicare members and their families need access to not only the patient's health data, but aggregated data from patients in their area with the same diagnosis who've been treated successfully in order to make informed, clear-cut decisions about their own care," said Huddy.

Radius Care has made this a reality. The process for Medicare members and their families to utilize the platform is as simple as entering the patient's Medicare number. Radius Care then securely connects to the patient's medical history and records, reviews de-identified data, and develops an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the patient's health concerns. The individual's entire medical history, current conditions, medications and providers, as well as outcome-based recommendations for treatment, facilities and providers in their immediate area are populated into a cohesive profile easily navigated by the member and their family care collaborators.

About Radius Care:

Radius Care is the only solution that provides millions of Medicare members and their families with suggestions to the highest-rated physicians, facilities, and services anytime a patient's health change occurs. An approved Medicare partner, Radius Care utilizes AI/ML to review historical healthcare data points and transaction details to deliver customized healthcare recommendations, based on users' exact health needs and locations. With Radius Care, patients, caregivers, and entire families have the facts and resources needed to make informed healthcare decisions – not a moment too soon, given the national crisis of eldercare and related costs.

For more information, visit MyRadiusCare.com.

Media Contact:

Camille Dawson

315-323-7545

[email protected]

SOURCE Radius Care