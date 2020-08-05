radius financial group expands leadership team with new Chief Experience Officer, Michelle Gillan

As CXO, Michelle will develop processes and programs that drive employee and customer attraction, engagement and development, enabling radius to grow while promoting its culture. Michelle will also provide strategic direction for diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Michelle is incredibly well-steeped in the world of brand experience and we're supremely fortunate to have her joining us. We're bringing her in to help us continue building a culture that allows our employees to live our shared values - which is the source of inspiration and foundation of the brand we're creating at radius," said Sarah Valentini, Co-founder, radius financial group. "Hiring Michelle as Chief Experience Officer was a strategic decision rooted in a deeply felt understanding that she not only knows how to construct the HR function of a fast-growing company, but she also embodies our core values."

Michelle was most recently Chief of Staff at Fidelity Investments. Prior to that, she served as Head of Analytics for MassMutual, Head of Vendor Management at State Street Bank & Trust and Director of Finance Strategy at Fidelity Investments.

She received both her MBA and MSF in Business and Finance from Boston College Carroll School of Business.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

NMLS 1846; AZ Mortgage Banker License 1007396; CO Mortgage Company Registration; CT 17213; DC MLB1846; FL Lender/Servicer MLD309/MLD1562; GA 66399; ME SLM6596; MD 06-23656; MA Lender/Broker MC1846; MI 1st Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant and 2nd Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant FR0022397/SR0022716; NH 7986-MB; NC L-184899; PA 70433; Rhode Island Licensed Lender/Broker 20031544LL/20183611LB; SC MLS-1846; TN 187785; Texas SML Banker Registration; VA MC-6935. Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, contact:

Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing

Phone: 781-742-6500, x702

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

Related Links

http://www.radiusgrp.com

