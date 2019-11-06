Radix Wire & Cable Launches New Thermocouple Products

EUCLID, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of high temperature wire and cable, announces the immediate availability of FEP and PFA insulated thermocouple wire.

By combining industry-leading materials and over 75 years of high temperature engineering expertise, Radix is now able to offer the most reliable, high-quality thermocouple wire available.

Focusing only on extreme temperatures, Radix Wire & Cable is positioned as the go-to expert in applying materials and technologies to create superior products that last longer and reduce risk.

"Radix's new thermocouple wire product line is a perfect addition to our existing catalog of high temperature wire and cable, allowing Radix to provide yet another solution for OEMs and End Users looking for high-quality, reliable thermocouple wire products," says Steve Demko, CEO.

For full details and specifications on this line of products – and to stay posted for future product announcements – visit www.radix-wire.com.

About Radix Wire and Cable

Founded in 1944 and based near Cleveland in Euclid, Ohio, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company's product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Radix products are used by original equipment manufacturers in a variety of consumer, commercial, and industrial products plus a wide range of end‐user markets.

Contact:

Stephanie Calascibetti

Radix Wire & Cable

216.400.6753

SCalascibetti@radix-wire.com

SOURCE Radix Wire & Cable

