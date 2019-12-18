Radley Corporation Named to Food Logistics' 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

Radley helps manufacturers increase visibility to the supply chain by identifying areas that can be automated and streamlined using sophisticated solutions for EDI, Manufacturing & Warehouse operations. Food manufacturers use Radley's bi-directional traceability software to manage data for product safety, quality and security throughout the supply chain.

"Radley Corporation is excited to be included in the FL 100. We're committed to helping our customers achieve regulation compliance, inventory control and supply chain management," said Radley's Sr. Vice President, Kevin Cammet.

Companies on this year's 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve the efficiency and productivity of their business logistics processes.

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

