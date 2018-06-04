Radley Corporation Streamlines Operations for City of Independence

"Radley is pleased to have helped the City of Independence increase their Cityworks Storeroom functionality," said Radley Vice President, Kevin Cammet. "Radley's hardware and software experts helped the city automate Cityworks Storeroom transactions through a real-time Cityworks-centric integrated solution."

From a simple and user-friendly mobile user interface, Radley software allows the city to perform Cityworks Storeroom transactions instantly from a mobile device. In addition, Radley's functionality streamlined the city's receiving process, eliminating paper packing slips. "Material movement is now available instantly as parts are moved in and out of the warehouse, we no longer have to rely on staff making time to sit down at a computer and make entries," said Janna Weir, Systems Programs Supervisor.

Radley's barcoding and data collection software provides a complete productivity solution for public agencies—all within a Cityworks-centric environment. Learn more about Radley's solution platform for public works at www.RADLEY.com/Cityworks.

About Radley Corporation

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve process efficiency and productivity. Talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010.

About Cityworks

Founded in 1986, Azteca Systems supports more than 650 customers throughout the United States and around the world ranging in size from single user sites to installations that service millions of people and multiple disciplines. These clients include public works agencies, large and small communities, water/wastewater/stormwater districts, streets and traffic, parks and recreation, facilities, and other organizations involved with capital assets infrastructure and the maintenance associated with its care and operation.

