Radware is positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Bot Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management platform vendors.





Radware, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Bot Management market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hardik Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, " With Radware's ability to cater to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, along with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform and highly scalable product suite, the company has received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Bot Management.

"To help organizations detect, classify and manage malicious bot activities, Radware Bot Manager provides comprehensive capabilities, including intent-based deep behavioral analysis, granular analytics and reporting, collective bot intelligence and device fingerprinting. Additionally, Radware Bot Manager offers the industry's widest mitigation options. This includes Radware's unique and differentiated blockchain-based Cryptographic Challenge as well as Block, CAPTCHA, Feed Fake Data, Complex JavaScript, Throttle, Drop Request, Session Termination, Redirect Loop, Tarpit, Log Only, Custom Response and Allow," adds Hardik.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines 'Bot Management as a solution that allows an organization's IT system to block malicious internet bot traffic and allows good bots to access web properties.' The bot management solution works by identifying bot activity, distinguishing between desirable and undesirable behavior of bots, and automatically detecting and preventing undesirable bots from accessing the client's website to pursue a dangerous bot attack.

Due to the increased traffic of bad bots, organizations are facing issues like account takeover (ATO), data breaches, credential spills, denial of service, fraud, and such others. To mitigate bad bot attacks and provide access to good bots and genuine users in websites, mobile applications, and APIs, organizations have started using bot management solutions. The bot management solution providers are offering advanced functional capabilities to detect and mitigate automated attacks, but the breadth and depth of the capabilities are different due to the nature of the ever-evolving sophistication of bad bots and their ability to mimic human behavior.

Quote by Radware:

"We are honored to be named the industry leader in bot management," said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. "Built to address the evolving security challenges companies are facing, Radware Bot Manager is part of an innovative, end-to-end cloud security services suite that protects applications and networks. We are committed to helping our customers increase their fighting capacity against even the most sophisticated threat actors."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Radware visit here





SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2022





For a complimentary copy of the SPARK Matrix for Bot Management report, visit Radware's website.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

