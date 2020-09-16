RADWIN introduces TerraBridge, a cutting-edge mmWave solution for the transportation market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com) introduced today its new TerraBridge solution for the transportation market. TerraBridge is a mmWave 5G era solution, specifically designed for the railway industry to support high-speed inter-carriage connectivity and data offload from trains.

TerraBridge is based on the 60GHz mmWave band and enables transmission of more than 1.5Gbps of data traffic. By using TerraBridge for an inter-carriage connection, train operators can easily create an end-to-end gigabit network across the train. TerraBridge seamlessly adapts to dynamic train composition scenarios, assuring operational efficiency, ease of use, and unparalleled flexibility. TerraBridge offers a superior alternative to mechanical couplers with minimal hassle installation and no wear and tear over time that is typical of mechanical components.

TerraBridge can also be used to support high-speed data offload and upload when trains stop in the station or park in the depot. The solution is designed specifically for railway applications, providing an extremely small footprint, ease of installation, and minimal maintenance requirements.

Nir Hayzler, VP of RADWIN's Strategic Industries Business said, "Most wireless solutions available today for inter-carriage connectivity and data offload are limited in actual throughput, spectrum availability, interference, and complexity. RADWIN has combined its wireless expertise and understanding of its public transportation customers to create a cutting-edge solution that fulfills the needs of the marketplace."

About RADWIN:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Visit: www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Amanda Azran

Tel: +972-3-766-2904

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RADWIN