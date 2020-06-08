Rady Children's Expands Relationship with Syft®; Selects Syft Synergy® Platform for Real-Time Analytics and Insights in Procedural Areas

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services, today announced that Rady Children's Hospital – San Diego has selected the Syft Synergy® platform to drive its clinical integration initiative across the supply chain. Rady Children's center will use Syft Synergy to increase supply chain efficiency; building trust and collaboration between clinical and supply chain teams, reducing supply waste, and improving revenue and margins.

RCHSD is the largest children's hospital in California, based on admissions, and the only San Diego hospital that exclusively serves pediatric care. Rady Children's engaged Syft as its strategic supply chain partner in 2012, using Syft's inventory management services. With the addition of the Syft Synergy platform, Rady Children's will be able to reduce supply waste, increase inventory turns, and improve the supply pick process, overall efficiency, and clinician satisfaction.

"The better the relationship between clinicians and Supply Chain Management, the more trust there is," said Corinne Oakland, Surgical Services Manager at Rady Children's. "And with that trust, each party can better help the other get what it needs to reach its goals. This is especially important right now, as we're starting to see patients who needed to postpone procedures due to COVID-19, come back. We have to work closely with Supply Chain Management to coordinate supplies for our caseload as it returns to normal levels, and we're glad we have Syft Synergy to help us optimize that process."

Prior to implementing Syft Synergy, Rady Children's had a 40% return rate for products picked for surgical cases. To reduce the amount of inventory on hand and turn inventory more frequently, Rady Children's needed a better way to track materials use, identify usage patterns, and increase accuracy and efficiency in the case picking process.

"One of our biggest strategic goals is to increase our cost-based decision-making for Surgical Services inventory, while continuing to ensure the highest quality patient outcomes," said Dave Graul, Director of Supply Chain Management at Rady Children's. "It's the next step in our multi-year strategic supply chain optimization project. Because we've been working with Syft since 2012 and have always been impressed by how Syft's team listens to our requests and integrates them into product updates, we knew immediately that we would engage them to help us optimize our supply chain management systems at the point-of-use. We've always felt like with Syft, our voice was being heard. That's the biggest benefit to expanding our relationship with them – we know Syft will listen to suggestions from our clinical and supply chain teams and implement change for improvement."

"Rady Children's has been a great partner because they're committed to excellence and have actively participated in our Voice of Customer program which has given them a platform to easily engage with our product team and communicate new product ideas. This is a win-win for all," said Todd Plesko, Syft's CEO. "It's been terrific to work with them over the past eight years, and we're delighted to be part of the next phase of their supply chain optimization initiative. Building trust and collaboration between clinical and supply chain teams is no small feat, and we're proud that Syft Synergy will be the driver of this initiative."

About Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego is a 505-bed pediatric care facility providing the largest source of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties. Rady Children's is the only health system in the San Diego area dedicated exclusively to pediatric healthcare and is the region's only designated pediatric trauma center. In June 2019, U.S. News & World Report ranked Rady Children's among the best children's hospitals in the nation in all ten pediatric specialties the magazine surveyed. Rady Children's is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to support its mission. For more information, visit www.rchsd.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo.

About Syft®

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management and disaster recovery solutions through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

