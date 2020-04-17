Raelian Movement applauds Las Vegas Mayor Goodman and calls upon religious leaders to denounce unconstitutional coronavirus measures

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Raelian Movement applauds this week's remarks of Mayor Carolyn Goodman who called the shutdown, "total insanity."

"More and more people rightfully oppose all these draconian measures implemented around the world because of the coronavirus and we ask for more courageous politicians, like Mayor Goodman, to stand up and denounce this nonsense," said Thomas Kaenzig, Presiding Bishop of the US Raelian Movement, and a Las Vegas native himself.

US Raelians are also asking all religious leaders to oppose and take legal action against these measures that infringe upon the free exercise of religion, as guaranteed by the US constitution.

Maitreya Rael, spiritual leader of the International Raelian Movement, stated a few days ago that governments forcing us to remain within the confines of our home are violating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In a public comment this week, he took it a step further by stating, "Let's hope governments will award huge monetary compensations to all the people whose freedom has been illegally suppressed, and that those responsible are condemned to criminal fines and even imprisonment equal to that imposed on their populations."

In answer to those who claim that one is endangering others by going outside, Maitreya Rael said, "Who are these 'others'? Because if these 'others' that you 'risk' contaminating stay in their home while you exercise your fundamental freedom to go outside, then only the freedom lovers will accept this wonderful risk called, 'life.' They will risk this contamination too out of their own free will. But even if some die, others will survive and the most important will be the contamination and the survival of freedom! Better die free than live in prison!"

Rael has long warned about the need to reduce overpopulation for Humanity to survive. "If humans won't stop overpopulation, then the Natural Order will," he said.

"We have to expect the advent of further viruses infinitely more deadly than COVID-19, which will decimate humanity. No one can rejoice in the death and suffering of those who will disappear because of these viruses. But it will then be up to the new reduced humanity to ensure that we don't allow overpopulation again through stricter birth control measures, otherwise, the Natural Order will take care of it again," Rael concluded.

SOURCE Raelian Movement

