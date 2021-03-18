Raelians contribute to making every day an lnternational Happiness Day

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UN prepares to celebrate, 'International Day of Happiness' on March 20th —an annual event organized by the United Nations to promote the idea that feeling happy is a global human right — Raelians around the world will intensify their online 'World Peace' meditations and happiness teachings as a way to offset the ongoing fear that is currently plaguing the whole world, and to raise awareness of the importance of finding ways to create our own happiness.

Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated 'International Day of Happiness' to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. "This recognition has been part of the Raelian teachings for the past 47 years and should indeed be celebrated," explained Brigitte Boisselier, PhD, spokesperson of the Raelian Movement.

"Happiness is in our genetic code, we have been created to be happy," said Rael — spiritual leader of the International Raelian Movement. "Children are happy until they are subjected to a normative education that triggers the fight or flight response mechanisms leading up to an accumulation of mistrust, fear and competitive emotions, all contributing factors that make them forget about their true natural state of happiness," he added. "For this reason, the Happiness Academy teachings should be required for everyone."

For 47 years, Rael has toured the world and offered Happiness Academy trainings and, in 2006, he has awarded the title of 'Honorary Guide' to his Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck — then King of Bhutan — for his extraordinary actions and wise ruling favoring 'Gross National Happiness' over Gross National Product.

"Bhutan, thanks to its wonderful King, is the most beautiful example in the world of what this planet desperately needs because it is prioritizing a culture of 'being' rather than one of 'having' — one that only creates wars, genocides, pollution and chaos through the illusive notion that happiness comes from the outside. A culture of 'being', on the other hand, creates peace and harmony, and this is what true happiness is because it comes from the inside," Rael explained.

"Increasing the world's net happiness is Rael's priority," added Boisselier. "We must continue to make each day a happiness celebration, while reminding people that happiness can be achieved instantly through meditation and the daily practice of mindfulness, gratitude and kindness," she concluded.

