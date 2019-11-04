Raenali Publications to Debut Groundbreaking CKD Patient Education Program at ASN Kidney Week

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient educational materials provider Raenali Publications will officially launch its innovative chronic kidney disease (CKD) education line at the Kidney Week 2019 Exhibition held Nov. 7-9 in Washington D.C.

The chronic kidney disease patient education company will join more than 13,000 kidney professionals from across the globe at the American Society of Nephology's (ASN) premier meeting, which will provide participants opportunities to exchange knowledge, learn the latest scientific and medical advances, and listen to discussions with leading experts in the field.

Education Improves Outcomes

Raenali Publications delivers educational products and solutions to nephrology practices that help improve patient outcomes. The educational materials empower CKD patients with knowledge so they can better manage their disease and improve their quality of life.

"Everyone who has a chronic illness needs to be educated," says Raenali Publications' Founder Sandra Lauriat, M.D., F.A.C.P. "When you learn about your illness in detail, you are able to improve your health through better choices."

Executive Order

On July 10, 2019 President Donald Trump signed the Kidney Health Initiative. The executive order was issued to improve kidney health and encourage increased treatment options for American patients with CKD.

Goals of the Kidney Health Initiative include:

Preventing kidney failure through better diagnosis

Treatment and preventative care

Increasing the number of kidney transplants

Increasing the number of patients on home dialysis

The goals of the Kidney Health Initiative are already being met by the patients who have participated in Raenali Publications' workshops.

"Our program has proven success in educating patients on understanding and treating kidney disease, as well as increasing the number of home dialysis patients," Dr. Lauriat says.

Patient Programs that Yield Results

Raenali Publications' creative, one-of-a-kind programs were designed to be easily implemented. The educational solutions—available for every stage of CKD— are packaged in an easy-to-deliver format.

Results and benefits of the Raenali's program include:

Increases in home dialysis, both peritoneal and home hemodialysis

Decreases in catheter rates at dialysis initiation

Empowers patients to make informed decisions

Improves patients' overall health and quality of life

Meets current CMS guidelines for kidney disease education

"This program has been a great benefit for our patients," says North Texas Renal Management President Geoffrey Walker, M.D., F.R.C.P., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.N. "Many more patients choose home therapy and are more interested and compliant with their medical care."

Visit Raenali Publications at the ASN Exhibition

Raenali Publications will be at the ASN Kidney Week Exhibition November 7-9. The Exhibition is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Look for Raenali Publications at Booth #1534.

For more information about this unique program, visit raenali.com.

About Raenali Publications

Raenali Publications' educational materials empower CKD patients with knowledge, so they can live happy, healthy lives with kidney disease. As a leading provider of innovative, physician-directed patient education in the field of nephrology, the company delivers educational products and solutions to Nephrology practices to help improve patient outcomes.

