Rafa Laboratories to acquire a significant stake in ExCEEd Orphan and expand its international capabilities in medicines addressing rare diseases

A strong vote of confidence in ExCEEd is demonstrated by agreements signed within the last 15 months with leading innovative pharma companies, among them Amryt, Mirum and SERB. These collaborative agreements have laid a sturdy foundation for future alliances in this arena.

Jiri Hermanek, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ExCEEd Orphan commented: "The agreement with Rafa heralds a new chapter in ExCEEd's journey to facilitate access to medicines developed for rare diseases, giving hope to vulnerable patients in-need in CEE countries. As a full-fledged pharmaceutical company, Rafa's profound understanding, network and experience, make its investment of strategic significance for us."

Amir Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Rafa said: "We are excited about the partnership with ExCEEd, which shall allow us to hurdle some of the challenges entailed with expanding into this important niche of rare diseases in new territories. This collaboration is well aligned with Rafa's vision to become an international player and it further highlights our determination and ceaseless pursuit for meaningful strides towards that goal."

About ExCEEd

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Prague, Czech, ExCEEd is focused on innovative treatments for rare diseases and has extensive experience in launching innovative medicines in this field. The portfolio of ExCEEd Orphan includes products in therapeutic areas of hematology, neurology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. In the past two years, ExCEEd Orphan has signed exclusive distribution agreements for orphan drugs in the CEE region with leading global companies such as Advicenne Amryt, Diurnal, Mirum, Neobiomics, Pharming, Proveca, and SERB.

About Rafa

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, Rafa is among the leading pharmaceutical companies in Israel and a global player in emergency solutions – medical countermeasures, supplying auto-injectors for government agencies, military forces and civilian populations. Rafa's competencies span over the entire value chain from R&D and manufacturing by international standards (e.g. FDA, EMA) all the way through sales and marketing. With a proven track record of successful commercialization of niche and orphan products, Rafa has been privileged to nurture long-lasting alliances with leading innovative companies such as United Therapeutics, Helsinn, Zambon, Galderma, Dr. Falk and Mundipharma, in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology, hematology, respiratory, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Rafa's controlling shareholder, FIMI Opportunity Funds, is the leading private equity fund in Israel with a track record of success spanning over 25 years and assets under management of $7b. Since its inception, FIMI's performance has been exceptional by both local and global standards after having completed close to 100 investments. https://www.rafa.co.il/en

