Rafael Holdings Expands Leadership Team with Three Highly Experienced Global Biopharmaceutical Executives to Build a Fully Integrated Cancer Metabolism Therapeutics Company

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics, today announced the appointment of three senior biopharmaceutical leaders to its executive management team: Gus Kodersha, Chief Technical Operations Officer; Melissa Lozner, Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer; and Brandi Robinson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

"We are very fortunate to have attracted three seasoned and accomplished leaders of Gus, Melissa and Brandi's caliber to lead critical functions at Rafael as we approach the near term completion of our Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for our lead investigational agent, CPI-613®, for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, advance our registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in r/r AML, and continue our ongoing and planned clinical trial programs across multiple indications," said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of Rafael Holdings, Inc. "Each of these leaders brings invaluable experience and previous successes which will enable us to maximize the potential of our portfolio of novel therapeutics with a goal of building a high growth, fully integrated cancer metabolism therapeutics leader focused on improving and extending the lives of patients."

Gus Kodersha is an experienced pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations leader with extensive cross-functional and technical experience in building and operating a global pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain organization. Most recently, Gus was the Vice President Tech Ops and CMC at Ovid Therapeutics, and his career accomplishments include leading CMC technical development across different clinical stages at start-ups and established biotech companies. Gus has built company-wide supply chain and manufacturing networks for more than 10 life sciences small molecule and biologic products ranging from late-stage clinical trials through FDA approval and achieving process validation and industrial-scale commercial readiness.

"I look forward to working with Ameet and the Rafael team to build a commercial-ready leading cancer metabolism therapeutics company with the potential to address a large range of cancer indications and improve the lives of patients," said Gus Kodersha, Chief Technical Operations Officer.

Melissa Lozner is a highly experienced legal and compliance leader with 20 years of diverse international and US experience in the health care industry and beyond. She was a litigation attorney in private practice and an in-house corporate attorney prior to serving as Vice President, Head of Ethics, Risk & Compliance at Novartis. In this role, Melissa oversaw all aspects of the Ethics, Risk & Compliance program for the US Oncology business unit and was a member of the US Oncology Country Leadership Team and Global Oncology Ethics, Risk & Compliance Leadership Team.

"It is a true pleasure to have another opportunity to work with Ameet and join the Rafael leadership team as we advance our novel metabolic approach to fighting cancer and addressing unmet patient needs," said Melissa Lozner, Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer.

Brandi Robinson is an accomplished communications executive that brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals, medical device and consumer health industries specializing in strategic communications, media relations, issues management, patient education campaigns, corporate reputation, and product and internal communications.

"It is exciting to be joining the Rafael leadership team in September at this critical inflection point as we complete our Phase 3 clinical trial for CPI-613® in metastatic pancreatic cancer and, if positive, prepare for our first NDA submission and potential commercial launch, assuming favorable regulatory review," said Brandi Robinson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings is focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on selectively targeting cancer metabolic pathways while simultaneously harnessing the immune system to attack hard-to-treat cancers. The Company's lead drug, CPI-613 (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials are ongoing or planned in Biliary, r/r Burkitt, r/r Clear Cell Sarcoma, r/r T-cell lymphoma, r/r MDS, and Colorectal cancer.

The Company plans continues to discover and advance its internal cancer metabolism research programs and expects its Dual-SHMT Inhibitor to enter Phase 1 in late 2022/early 2023. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

