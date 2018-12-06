Rafael Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $1.1 million and a loss per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended October 31, 2018. 

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • On August 16, 2018, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, in which subsidiaries of Rafael Holdings hold a warrant to purchase a 56% interest, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613, the Company's lead compound, for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma;
  • On November 29, 2018, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CPI-613 in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone in older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML);
  • In October 2018, LipoMedix, in which Rafael Holdings holds a majority stake, announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug application to launch a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial of Promitil, LipoMedix's patented prodrug, for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer;
  • Rafael Holdings continues to work to monetize its real estate holdings.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"This quarter, we continued our efforts to optimize the value of both our pharmaceutical and real estate holdings.

"We continued to invest in Rafael Pharmaceuticals to support its operational progress.  Rafael Pharmaceuticals launched a pivotal Phase 3 trial of its lead compound, CPI-613, for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and is preparing to launch a Phase 3 trial for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.  Also, during the quarter, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted CPI-613 orphan drug designation for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.  CPI-613 has now received orphan drug designation for five difficult-to-treat cancers with significant unmet clinical needs.

"LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals continued to execute on its pre-clinical and clinical trial programs of Promitil®, its flagship prodrug. This quarter, the FDA cleared LipoMedix' IND application to launch a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial of Promitil for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

"On the real estate side of our business, we are working to monetize our properties including our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies.  The real estate holdings include properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel.  The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



October 31,

July 31,


2018

2018







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,086


$   15,803

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82 at October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018

379


287

Marketable securities

20,061


24,701

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

3,435


3,300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

484


421

Total current assets

34,445


44,512









Property and equipment, net

49,740


50,113

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

23,300


13,300

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

2,000


2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds

4,314


4,218

Deferred income tax assets, net

40


-

Patents

324


324

In-process research and development

1,327


1,327

Other assets

1,139


1,126









TOTAL ASSETS

116,629


116,920









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade accounts payable

298


367

Accrued expenses

431


500

Other current liabilities

18


24

Total current liabilities

747


891









Due to related parties

582


276

Other liabilities

174


188









TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,503


1,355









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018, respectively

8


8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,786,397 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018, respectively

118


118

Additional paid-in capital

103,784


103,636

Accumulated deficit

(1,628)


(1,108)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,160


4,043

Total stockholders' deficit

106,442


106,697

Noncontrolling interests

8,684


8,868

Total equity

115,126


115,565









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

116,629


$ 116,920

                                                                                                                                                               

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


October 31,


2018

2017














REVENUES





     Rental – Third Party

$

383


$          386

     Rental – Related Party

521


505

     Parking

231


215

     Total Revenue

1,135


1,106









COSTS AND EXPENSES







     Selling, general and administrative

1,453


1,736

     Research and development

373


-

     Depreciation and amortization

429


425









Loss from operations

(1,120)


(1,055)

     Interest income , net

101


2

     Net gains resulting from foreign exchange transactions

-


11

     Net loss on equity investments

-


(104)

     Loss on sales of marketable securities

(10)


-

     Unrealized gain on marketable securities

333


-

     Gain on disposal of bonus shares

-


246

Loss before income taxes

(696)


(900)

     Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

31


(8,428)

Net Loss

(665)


(9,328)

     Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(184)


-

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

(481)


(9,328)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







     Foreign currency translation adjustments

$

78

$

10

Total Comprehensive Loss

(403)


(9,318)

     Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)


-

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(394)

$

(9,318)









Loss per share:







     Basic and diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.74)









Weighted average number of shared used in calculation of loss per share:







     Basic and diluted

12,566,358


12,541,998

                                                                                                                                                               

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


October 31,


2018

2017


(in thousands)

Operating activities




Net loss

$

(665)

$

(9,328

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

429


425

Deferred income taxes

(40)


8,838

Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares




(246

Net realized and unrealized gain on sale of marketable securities

(323)


Non-cash compensation

30


606

Interest in the equity of investments




104

Change in assets and liabilities:






Trade accounts receivable

(92)


(88

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

(63)


6

Other assets

(13)


(140

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

(138)


79

Other current liabilities

(6)


(25

Due from/to related parties

171


(260

Other liabilities

(14)


Net cash used in operating activities

(724)


(29








Investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment

(26)


(223

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

5,820


Purchase of marketable securities

(953)


Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals

(10,000)


Net cash used in investing activities

(5,159)


(223








Financing activities






Proceeds from exercise of options

118


Net cash used in financing activities

118


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

48


15

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,717)


(237

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,803


11,756

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

10,086

$

11,519








Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities






Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$

39

$

