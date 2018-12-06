Rafael Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $1.1 million and a loss per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended October 31, 2018.

Financial and Operational Highlights

On August 16, 2018 , Rafael Pharmaceuticals, in which subsidiaries of Rafael Holdings hold a warrant to purchase a 56% interest, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613, the Company's lead compound, for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma;

, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, in which subsidiaries of Rafael Holdings hold a warrant to purchase a 56% interest, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613, the Company's lead compound, for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma; On November 29, 2018 , Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CPI-613 in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone in older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML);

, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CPI-613 in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone in older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); In October 2018 , LipoMedix, in which Rafael Holdings holds a majority stake, announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug application to launch a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial of Promitil, LipoMedix's patented prodrug, for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer;

, LipoMedix, in which Rafael Holdings holds a majority stake, announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug application to launch a randomized Phase clinical trial of Promitil, LipoMedix's patented prodrug, for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer; Rafael Holdings continues to work to monetize its real estate holdings.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"This quarter, we continued our efforts to optimize the value of both our pharmaceutical and real estate holdings.

"We continued to invest in Rafael Pharmaceuticals to support its operational progress. Rafael Pharmaceuticals launched a pivotal Phase 3 trial of its lead compound, CPI-613, for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and is preparing to launch a Phase 3 trial for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Also, during the quarter, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted CPI-613 orphan drug designation for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. CPI-613 has now received orphan drug designation for five difficult-to-treat cancers with significant unmet clinical needs.

"LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals continued to execute on its pre-clinical and clinical trial programs of Promitil®, its flagship prodrug. This quarter, the FDA cleared LipoMedix' IND application to launch a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial of Promitil for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

"On the real estate side of our business, we are working to monetize our properties including our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings include properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





October 31,



July 31,





2018



2018















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,086





$ 15,803

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82 at October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018



379





287

Marketable securities



20,061





24,701

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



3,435





3,300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



484





421

Total current assets



34,445





44,512



















Property and equipment, net



49,740





50,113

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



23,300





13,300

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



2,000





2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds



4,314





4,218

Deferred income tax assets, net



40





-

Patents



324





324

In-process research and development



1,327





1,327

Other assets



1,139





1,126



















TOTAL ASSETS



116,629





116,920



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Trade accounts payable



298





367

Accrued expenses



431





500

Other current liabilities



18





24

Total current liabilities



747





891



















Due to related parties



582





276

Other liabilities



174





188



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,503





1,355



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

































Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018, respectively



8





8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,786,397 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 and July 31, 2018, respectively



118





118

Additional paid-in capital



103,784





103,636

Accumulated deficit



(1,628)





(1,108)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



4,160





4,043

Total stockholders' deficit



106,442





106,697

Noncontrolling interests



8,684





8,868

Total equity



115,126





115,565



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$ 116,629





$ 116,920



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





October 31,





2018



2017





























REVENUES











Rental – Third Party

$ 383





$ 386

Rental – Related Party



521





505

Parking



231





215

Total Revenue



1,135





1,106



















COSTS AND EXPENSES















Selling, general and administrative



1,453





1,736

Research and development



373





-

Depreciation and amortization



429





425



















Loss from operations



(1,120)





(1,055)

Interest income , net



101





2

Net gains resulting from foreign exchange transactions



-





11

Net loss on equity investments



-





(104)

Loss on sales of marketable securities



(10)





-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities



333





-

Gain on disposal of bonus shares



-





246

Loss before income taxes



(696)





(900)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



31





(8,428)

Net Loss



(665)





(9,328)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(184)





-

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



(481)





(9,328)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation adjustments

$ 78



$ 10

Total Comprehensive Loss



(403)





(9,318)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(9)





-

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (394)



$ (9,318)



















Loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.74)



















Weighted average number of shared used in calculation of loss per share:















Basic and diluted



12,566,358





12,541,998



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





October 31,





2018



2017





(in thousands)

Operating activities









Net loss

$ (665)



$ (9,328 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



429





425 Deferred income taxes



(40)





8,838 Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares



—





(246 Net realized and unrealized gain on sale of marketable securities



(323)





— Non-cash compensation



30





606 Interest in the equity of investments



—





104 Change in assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable



(92)





(88 Other current assets and prepaid expenses



(63)





6 Other assets



(13)





(140 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses



(138)





79 Other current liabilities



(6)





(25 Due from/to related parties



171





(260 Other liabilities



(14)





— Net cash used in operating activities



(724)





(29















Investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment



(26)





(223 Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities



5,820





— Purchase of marketable securities



(953)





— Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(10,000)





— Net cash used in investing activities



(5,159)





(223















Financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of options



118





— Net cash used in financing activities



118





— Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



48





15 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(5,717)





(237 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



15,803





11,756 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,086



$ 11,519















Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities













Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$ 39



$ —

SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://rafaelpharma.com

