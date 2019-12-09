Rafael Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.2 million and a loss per share of $0.10 for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Recent Operational Highlights

Rafael Holdings became a New York Stock Exchange listed company on November 21, 2019 .

. Rafael Pharmaceuticals (Rafael Pharma) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in which the Company holds preferred equity and a warrant to increase ownership to 56% of the fully diluted equity interests , announced several significant expansions of ongoing clinical trials:

, announced several significant expansions of ongoing clinical trials: Its Phase 3 clinical trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer had enrolled 100 patients at multiple sites in the United States , Europe and Israel. The trial was subsequently expanded to four sites in South Korea. The trial is expected to enroll up to 500 patients worldwide;

, and Israel. The trial was subsequently expanded to four sites in South Korea. The trial is expected to enroll up to 500 patients worldwide;

Expanded its Phase 3 clinical trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613® (devimistat) in older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) to four sites in South Korea. The trial is expected to enroll up to 500 patients worldwide;



Expanded its Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitts lymphoma/leukemia to Massachusetts General Hospital. The initial trial sites were Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and City of Hope in Duarte, California ;

and in ;

José Octávio Costa Filho, M.D., joined Rafael Pharma as Co-Chief Medical Officer. He works alongside Timothy Pardee , M.D., Ph.D., who continues as Co-Chief Medical Officer.

, M.D., Ph.D., who continues as Co-Chief Medical Officer. On August 5 th, 2019 Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals, in which the Company holds a majority interest, announced the addition of Miranda J. Toledano and Praveen Tyle , Ph.D., to its board of directors. The company also announced the formation of an executive committee of the board to enhance governance and support the company's development. Ms. Toledano and Dr. Tyle will join Sanjeev Luther , chairman of the board, on the newly formed executive committee.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"During the quarter, our key pharma holding, Rafael Pharma, continued enrolling patients in key clinical trials, including in its Phase 3 trials of CPI-613® (devimistat) for metastatic pancreatic cancer and AML, as well as its Phase 2 trial for Burkitt lymphoma.

"We've also put into place the foundation for our internal cancer metabolism drug development initiative, the Barer Institute, a wholly-owned early stage venture focused on developing a pipeline of therapeutic compounds, including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism. The venture is pursuing collaborative research agreements with leading scientists from top academic institutions."

"After the quarter closed, we were very pleased to begin our listing on the New York Stock Exchange with the enhanced visibility that the Big Board offers."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings include interests in two companies focused on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs: Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. In addition, Rafael Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Barer Institute, is developing a pipeline of therapeutic compounds including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





October 31,



July 31,





2019



2019















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,771



$ 12,024

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $170 and $122 at

October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, respectively



229





450

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



120





280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



540





507

Total current assets



11,660





13,261



















Property and equipment, net



48,588





48,733

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



70,018





70,018

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



2,000





2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds



5,088





5,125

Deferred income tax assets, net



20





19

In-process research and development and patents



1,575





1,575

Other assets



1,451





1,412



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 140,400



$ 142,143



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Trade accounts payable

$ 621



$ 795

Accrued expenses



564





605

Other current liabilities



15





27

Total current liabilities



1,200





1,427



















Due to Related Party



28





65

Convertible note, net of discount of $ – and $54 – Related Party



—





14,946

Other liabilities



210





292

Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party



—





649

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,438





17,379



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































EQUITY















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares

issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019



8





8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 14,997,251 and

13,142,502 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019,

respectively



149





131

Additional paid-in capital



128,642





112,898

Accumulated deficit



(7,438)





(5,840)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,790





3,784

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



125,151





110,981

Noncontrolling interests



13,811





13,783

TOTAL EQUITY



138,962





124,764



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 140,400



$ 142,143



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended

October 31,





2019



2018

Revenues:











Rental – Third Party

$ 346



$ 383

Rental – Related Party



520





521

Parking



224





231

Other – Related Party



120





—

Total Revenues



1,210





1,135



















Costs and expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



2,041





1,453

Research and development



245





373

Depreciation and amortization



466





429

Loss from operations



(1,542)





(1,120)



















Interest (expense) income, net



(64)





101

Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions



(5)





—

Loss on sales of marketable securities, net



—





(10)

Unrealized gain on sales of marketable securities



—





333

Unrealized loss on investments – Hedge Funds



(37)





—

Loss before income taxes



(1,648)





(696)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(4)





31

Net Loss



(1,652)





(665)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(54)





(184)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (1,598)



$ (481)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















Net Loss

$ (1,652)



$ (665)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



6





78

Total Comprehensive Loss



(1,646)





(587)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



2





(9)

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (1,648)



$ (596)



















Loss per share attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. common shareholders:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.10)



$ (0.04)



















Weighted average number of shared used in calculation of loss per share:















Basic and diluted



15,640,683





12,566,358



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended

October 31,





2019



2018









Operating activities











Net loss

$ (1,652)



$ (665)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



466





429

Deferred income taxes



1





(40)

Net gain on sales of marketable securities



—





(323)

Unrealized loss on investments – Hedge Funds



37





—

Provision for doubtful accounts



48





—

Stock based compensation



94





30

Amortization of debt discount



54





—

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



173





(92)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



217





(63)

Other assets



(289)





(13)

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses



(196)





(138)

Other current liabilities



(12)





(6)

Due to Related Party



(37)





171

Due from Related Party



160





—

Other liabilities



—





(14)

Net cash used in operating activities



(936)





(724)



















Investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(321)





(26)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities, net



—





5,820

Purchase of marketable securities



—





(953)

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



—





(10,000)

Net cash used in investing activities



(321)





(5,159)



















Financing activities















Proceeds from exercise of options



—





118

Net cash provided by financing activities



—





118

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



4





48

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,253)





(5,717)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



12,024





15,803

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,771



$ 10,086



















Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities















Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$ —



$ 39

Conversion of LipoMedix Bridge Note

$ 82



$ —

Conversion of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest

$ 15,668



$ —



