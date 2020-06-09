Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.2 million and a loss per share of $0.14 for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Q3 FY 2020 Consolidated Highlights

Revenue of $1.2 million in Q3 FY2020, generated by Rafael Holdings' real estate portfolio, decreased from $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The loss per share of $0.14 increased from $0.07 in the year ago quarter largely on increased R&D expense incurred by the Barer Institute.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

On May 26, 2020 , Rafael Pharma announced positive results of a single-arm, open-label, Phase 1 study of CPI-613® (devimistat) with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.

, Rafael Pharma announced positive results of a single-arm, open-label, Phase 1 study of CPI-613® (devimistat) with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program. On April 28, 2020 , Rafael Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma/leukemia. The clinical trial began enrolling patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Dr. Raphael Steiner serves as principal investigator.

, Rafael Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma/leukemia. The clinical trial began enrolling patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Dr. serves as principal investigator. On March 24, 2020 , Rafael Pharma announced that it had enrolled more than 75% of the 500 patients needed for its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500). The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rafael's lead compound CPI-613®️ (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as first-line therapy.

LipoMedix

At April 30, 2020, Rafael Holdings held 57.9% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery.

Lipomedix was awarded a Seal of Excellence for its Promitil project by European Innovation Council of the European Union.

LipoMedix's Phase IB study of Promitil in Israel continued to enroll patients with advanced cancer requiring palliative radiotherapy for inoperable tumors or metastatic disease.

Barer Institute

Rafael Holdings increased its investment in pharmaceutical development through its Barer Institute subsidiary. The Barer Institute is currently testing indications for lead compounds targeting cancer metabolism and has initiated a preclinical in-licensing effort on selected compounds that target the unique mechanisms of cancer.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"Rafael Holdings' key pharmaceutical investments, Rafael Pharma and LipoMedix and our wholly owned Barer Institute, continue to execute on their development and clinical programs despite the challenges posed by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. I am especially gratified that Rafael Pharma has surpassed the 80% enrollment milestone in its pivotal Phase 3 Avenger 500 study of patients with pancreatic cancer. The Barer Institute is evaluating promising candidates for potential clinical development programs. And finally, we continue to work to monetize our New Jersey real estate assets, while our asset in Israel is now fully leased."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. The company also holds commercial real estate assets in New Jersey and Jerusalem. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





April 30,



July 31,





2020



2019















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,430



$ 12,024

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $143

and $122 at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively



261





450

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



135





280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



336





507

Total current assets



9,162





13,261



















Property and equipment, net



47,811





48,733

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



70,018





70,018

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



1,705





2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds



5,617





5,125

Equity investment – RP Finance



53





—

Deferred income tax assets, net



6





19

In-process research and development and patents



1,575





1,575

Other assets



1,484





1,412



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 137,431



$ 142,143



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Trade accounts payable

$ 700



$ 795

Accrued expenses



728





605

Other current liabilities



57





27

Total current liabilities



1,485





1,427



















Due to Related Party



27





65

Convertible note, net of discount of $0 and $54 – Related Party



—





14,946

Other liabilities



92





292

Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party



—





649

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,604





17,379



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































EQUITY















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,

787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and July 31,

2019



8





8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

15,034,931 issued and 15,028,869 outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and

13,142,502 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019



149





131

Additional paid-in capital



128,998





112,898

Accumulated deficit



(10,850)





(5,840)

Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment



3,752





3,784

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.



122,057





110,981

Noncontrolling interests



13,770





13,783

TOTAL EQUITY



135,827





124,764



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 137,431



$ 142,143



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

April 30,



Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



























REVENUE:























Rental – Third Party

$ 360



$ 588



$ 1,076



$ 1,277

Rental – Related Party



523





521





1,570





1,564

Parking



221





268





664





688

Other – Related Party



120





—





360





—

Total Revenue



1,224





1,377





3,670





3,529



































COSTS AND EXPENSES































Selling, general and administrative



2,081





2,059





6,343





5,228

Research and development



634





300





1,327





949

Depreciation and amortization



474





436





1,413





1,296

Loss from Operations



(1,965)





(1,418)





(5,413)





(3,944)

Interest (expense) income, net



—





(221)





(31)





647

Net gain (loss) resulting from foreign exchange transactions



—





19





(5)





19

Gain on sales of marketable securities, net



—





—





—





330

Impairment of investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



(295)





—





(295)





—

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments – Hedge Funds



(28)





466





492





414

Loss Before Income Taxes



(2,288)





(1,154)





(5,252)





(2,534)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(8)





7





(24)





21

Equity in earnings of RP Finance



53





—





53





—

Consolidated Net Loss



(2,243)





(1,147)





(5,223)





(2,513)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(84)





(142)





(213)





(6)

Net Loss Attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (2,159)



$ (1,005)



$ (5,010)



$ (2,507)



































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS































Net Loss

$ (2,243)



$ (1,147)



$ (5,223)



$ (2,513)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(4)





(54)





(32)





(52)

Total Comprehensive Loss



(2,247)





(1,201)





(5,255)





(2,565)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(3)





(18)





(19)





5

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (2,244)



$ (1,183)



$ (5,236)



$ (2,570)



































Loss Per Share:































Basic and diluted

$ (0.14)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.19)



































Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of

loss per share:































Basic and diluted



15,813,679





13,924,691





15,747,709





13,055,037



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2020



2019

Operating activities











Net loss

$ (5,223)



$ (2,513)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,413





1,296

Deferred income taxes



13





(24)

Interest income on Series D Convertible Note



—





(848)

Net gain on sales of marketable securities



—





(330)

Impairment of investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



295





—

Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds



(492)





(414)

Equity in earnings of RP Finance



(53)





—

Provision for doubtful accounts



48





86

Non-cash compensation



546





269

Amortization of debt discount



54





11

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



141





(471)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



171





(419)

Other assets



(72)





(180)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



28





91

Due to/from related parties



107





473

Accrued interest – Related Party



19





418

Other current liabilities



—





(5)

Other liabilities



30





22

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,975)





(2,538)



















Investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(491)





(364)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities, net



—





25,031

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



—





(55,870)

Net cash used in investing activities



(491)





(31,203)



















Financing activities















Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity



—





4,587

Repayment of Loan from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



—





3,300

Proceeds from exercise of options



29





190

Proceed from sale of shares



—





7,777

Proceeds from convertible notes payable - Related Party



—





15,000

Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes



(125)





—

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(96)





30,854

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(32)





53

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(3,594)





(2,834)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



12,024





15,803

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 8,430



$ 12,969



















Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities















Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$ —



$ 39

Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – Related Party

$ —



$ 71

Debt and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$ —



$ 10,848

Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$ —



$ 864

Conversion of LipoMedix Bridge Note

$ 200



$ —

Conversions of Related Party convertible notes payable and accrued interest

$ 15,668



$ —



