Rafael Holdings to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: RFL) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, David Polinsky, will present an overview of the Company's business and strategy at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 6th at 7:30 AM PST / 10:30 AM EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/rfl/ during the conference and for 90 days thereafter. The presentation slides will also be available for download in the investor relations section of the Rafael Holdings website, www.rafaelholdings.com.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com

