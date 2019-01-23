Rafael Holdings to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), has scheduled its report of financial and operational results covering the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year (the three months ended January 31, 2019) for Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Rafael Holdings will issue an earnings release and post it on the Rafael Holdings investor relations website (http://rafaelholdings.irpass.com/) at 4:30 PM on March 12th. The Company expects to file its quarterly report (Form 10-Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission shortly thereafter.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

