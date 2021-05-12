Ragan & PR Daily Name Stuntman PR Founder Neil Alumkal "Communicator Of The Year"

"Alumkal saw his agency, a niche firm that serves the culinary world, as a source of bold new thinking while leveraging the best ideas from the thought leaders of PR's past. This philosophy served Alumkal well in 2020," stated Ragan.

The two awards laud Alumkal, and the Stuntman PR team at large, for their creative approach to food & beverage public relations and focus on on-demand, interactive media relations within the culinary world.

"I am deeply honored to share this recognition from Ragan and PR Daily with my team, who have remained thoughtful and prolific during such a challenging year without ever losing focus." stated Alumkal.

"The work, the bread and butter of the Stuntman PR team, was essential in a year when the hospitality industry was hammered by COVID-19 and businesses quickly looked to adapt to takeout and delivery models. To drive interest and name recognition, the Stuntman PR team worked hard to deliver earned media coverage in several top-tier outlets," added Ragan.

Details about Ragan and PR Daily's Communicators of the Year Awards and the list of 2021 winners are available at https://www.ragan.com/awards/communicators-of-the-year-awards/2020/winners/

About Stuntman PR

Stuntman PR is a hospitality-oriented media relations agency with a diverse client roster of consumer goods, food & beverage, travel, and e-commerce practice areas, as well as viral marketing projects. The agency's focus is to implement all facets of traditional PR and garner attention through highly creative and disruptive strategies. Headquartered in a landmark building in Manhattan, the agency has handled national publicity campaigns for the likes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Valrhona Chocolate, Max Brenner, MealPal, Hotel Indigo, Bareburger, Marky's Caviar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Vintage Wine Estates, Eatwith, Apple Core Hotels, Selina, and James Beard Award–winning Chef François Payard.

About Ragan and PR Daily Awards

Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

SOURCE STUNTMAN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Related Links

www.stuntmanpr.com

