Ragan Communications and PR Daily Name SSPR Manager Amy Dardinger Measurement Professional of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC, an innovative, full-service PR agency, announced Ragan Communications and PR Daily have selected SSPR Manager Amy Dardinger as a winner in their 2020 Communicators of the Year and Rising Star Awards program. She has been recognized as the Measurement Professional of the Year.

As SSPR's resident measurement and data analytics expert, Dardinger is a master at demonstrating return on investment for clients to drive business value. She digs into the specifics of each client's market and competitive landscape to customize measurement strategies that address their unique dynamics and campaign goals.

"Amy is focused on continuous improvement, leveraging impactful metrics and tactics that drive genuine results for her clients and across the agency," said Heather Kelly, CEO of SSPR. "Through designing and executing creative campaigns to presenting goal-focused, integrated reporting, Amy delivers real impact for our clients, driving not only PR success, but overall business results."

She and her fellow nominees are recognized as the industry's best individual communications practitioners over the past year, who have surpassed their organizations' and clients' expectations.

"Amy set herself apart from an outstanding field of entrants. Her work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations, Amy. We look forward to your continued success," said Brendan Gannon, Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

The full list of Communicator of the Year honorees can be found here.

About SSPR:

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." SSPR has been listed as a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how SSPR pushes PR boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at sspr.com. To inquire about job opportunities at SSPR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:

For more than 50 years, the Chicago-based media company has been delivering trusted news and information for internal and external communicators via its conferences, webinars, training, awards and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly, and its Communications Leadership Council is an elite network of leading corporate brands.

Media Contact:

Abigail Kneal

(352) 359-4546

[email protected]

SOURCE SSPR LLC

Related Links

https://sspr.com

