Rage.Fan is Bringing a Whole New Dimension to Sports Fandom With Their NFT Collection

MUMBAI, India, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven't heard of NFTs yet? It's high time you get to know them as they are taking the sports and the crypto world to a whole new level. NFT stands for non-fungible token. They are unique digital pieces of art that are verifiable. Unlike Bitcoins which are replaceable with another, NFTs cannot replace another NFT. This has made it a rage with art connoisseurs and sports fans.

Rage.Fan has already hit the market both with its $Rage token and their collection of NFTs. NFTs have been memorabilia or investments. But Rage.Fans' collection of NFTs have unique utility value. That of game play. Rage.Fan started with cricket based NFTs during the cash rich Indian Premier League. Which stands suspended owing to the pandemic.

Next in line is exclusive NFT collections for tennis, football and basketball. You can use these NFTs in the Rage.Fan platform to play your favourite tournaments and earn money.

Rage.Fan has made the game play very simple. Buy these NFTs using the $Rage tokens.

Go to the Rage.Fan fantasy sports platform. Choose a tournament you want to play. Stake the relevant NFTs to win rewards. Each NFT comes with its own utility. And you will earn based

on it.

Let us take the Rafael Nadal NFT for example. You can stake it to play the French Open or Wimbledon. You will earn on every match he wins. You can also earn extra depending on his seeding in these tournaments. This will put your game knowledge to test as you might want to use a Roger Federer NFT for Wimbledon. And keep the Nadal NFT for French Open.

Sateesh Ananthasubramanian, CEO of Rage.Fan says, "We want sports fans to be winners no matter what. Our team innovates constantly to increase the utility of the NFTs. We want Rage.Fan to be the best place for every sports fan to enjoy and earn."

Rage.Fan has a whole lot of initiatives planned. An all season long NFT for the champions league is one among them. Exclusive collection for the Tokyo Olympics, American Football, Futsal, Hockey and Tour de France will also be available.

Rage.Fan is also working on the possibility of brands having access to fans through NFTs. Watch this space for more updates.

