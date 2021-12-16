RAGS TO RICHES: SHINNY LOOKING TO REACH MILESTONE WIN

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 17, Shinny, a four-year-old thoroughbred horse, will be going for a remarkable 10 wins in a row in the 9th race at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Arizona. If Shinny prevails, he will become the winningest horse in North America, with 12 wins beating out the 45,972 other horses that raced in 2021.

Earlier this year, Shinny was claimed from the bottom ranks of horse racing for a mere $3500 by Rosette Racing, LLP. Since joining Rosette Racing, LLP, Shinny has had a remarkable year. Shinny has amassed winnings exceeding $100,000 in 2021.