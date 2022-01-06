RAID Controller Card Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.22% from 2020 to 2025 | Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Among Others

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Trend

The increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services will fuel the RAID controller card market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based storage by enterprises is increasing significantly because of the low initial investment and high security. The use of such services allows the storage of collected data in data centers. The increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services will boost the growth of the global data center market. Data centers require storage devices that are integrated with RAID controllers.

The rising adoption of SSDs is one of the key RAID controller card market trends that will gain traction. The adoption of flash-based storage services is increasing as it has minimal power needs, and its prices have declined considerably over the years. Several companies that offer SSDs are focusing on technological advances, and an increasing number of enterprises are switching to SSDs. The transition toward SSDs will increase the need for SSD RAID controller cards.

The raid controller card market report is segmented by Product (Hardware RAID and Software RAID) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the raid controller card market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

RAID Controller Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 508.99 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NEC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

