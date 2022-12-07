Rail freight transportation market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by increasing investments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 1.36%, according to Technavio. Increasing investments are notably driving the rail freight transportation market growth in Europe. However, factors such as growing competition from alternate freight services may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe

Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Rail freight transportation market in Europe analysis report by area (international and domestic) and geography (Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe) and the segment forecasts 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/rail-freight-transportation-in-europe-market-industry-analysis

The rail freight transportation market in Europe report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Major Trend

The emergence of digitalization in rail freight services is one of the key trends in the rail freight transportation market in Europe .

Rail freight operators are focusing on optimizing costs, improving quality, and increasing revenue through digital transformation. Therefore, rail freight companies are using technologies such as automation to streamline business and customer handling processes and enhance their market share.

The integration of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and augmented reality with connected rail solutions have changed the outlook of the rail freight industry. Connected rail solutions and smart connected devices generate large amounts of data, which can be used for risk-averting models and predictive mechanisms to enhance business productivity.

Vendors are forming strategic partnerships with companies offering digitalization services to promote joint developments, standardization, and digitalization of operational processes. Thus, digitization in rail freight services can have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Key Vendors

Baltic Rail AS

BLS Ltd

DB Schenker

Deutsche Bahn AG

Direct Rail Services Ltd

Freightliner Group Ltd

GETLinK SE

Globalink Logistics DWC LLC

Harsco Corp

Hupac Group

LinEAS SA

NTU and Transalex Network GmbH

PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

SBB Cargo International AG

SNCF Group

THE BOUYGUES GROUP

The CTL Logistics Group

RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG

SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Area Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

International - size and forecast 2021-2026

Domestic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

What are the key data covered in the rail freight transportation market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the rail freight transportation market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Europe

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 126 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 0.8 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, Freightliner Group Ltd, GETLinK SE, Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, Harsco Corp, Hupac Group, LinEAS SA, NTU and Transalex Network GmbH, PKP CARGO inTERNATIONAL Group, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SBB Cargo international AG, SNCF Group, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, The CTL Logistics Group, RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG, and SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

