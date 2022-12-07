Rail freight transportation market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by increasing investments - Technavio

Dec 07, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 1.36%, according to Technavio. Increasing investments are notably driving the rail freight transportation market growth in Europe. However, factors such as growing competition from alternate freight services may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Rail freight transportation market in Europe analysis report by area (international and domestic) and geography (Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe) and the segment forecasts 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/rail-freight-transportation-in-europe-market-industry-analysis
The rail freight transportation market in Europe report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Major Trend
- The emergence of digitalization in rail freight services is one of the key trends in the rail freight transportation market in Europe.
- Rail freight operators are focusing on optimizing costs, improving quality, and increasing revenue through digital transformation. Therefore, rail freight companies are using technologies such as automation to streamline business and customer handling processes and enhance their market share.
- The integration of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and augmented reality with connected rail solutions have changed the outlook of the rail freight industry. Connected rail solutions and smart connected devices generate large amounts of data, which can be used for risk-averting models and predictive mechanisms to enhance business productivity.
- Vendors are forming strategic partnerships with companies offering digitalization services to promote joint developments, standardization, and digitalization of operational processes. Thus, digitization in rail freight services can have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can
Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Key Vendors
- Baltic Rail AS
- BLS Ltd
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Direct Rail Services Ltd
- Freightliner Group Ltd
- GETLinK SE
- Globalink Logistics DWC LLC
- Harsco Corp
- Hupac Group
- LinEAS SA
- NTU and Transalex Network GmbH
- PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group
- Rhenus SE and Co. KG
- SBB Cargo International AG
- SNCF Group
- THE BOUYGUES GROUP
- The CTL Logistics Group
- RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG
- SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis
Area Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- International - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Domestic - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
What are the key data covered in the rail freight transportation market in Europe report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Europe between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the rail freight transportation market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Europe
|
Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
126
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
0.8
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, Freightliner Group Ltd, GETLinK SE, Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, Harsco Corp, Hupac Group, LinEAS SA, NTU and Transalex Network GmbH, PKP CARGO inTERNATIONAL Group, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SBB Cargo international AG, SNCF Group, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, The CTL Logistics Group, RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG, and SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Area
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Area
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Area
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Area
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Area
- 5.3 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Area
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Area ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 67: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Baltic Rail AS
- Exhibit 69: Baltic Rail AS - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Baltic Rail AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 71: Baltic Rail AS - Key offerings
- 10.4 DB Schenker
- Exhibit 72: DB Schenker - Overview
- Exhibit 73: DB Schenker - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: DB Schenker - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: DB Schenker - Segment focus
- 10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG
- Exhibit 76: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Freightliner Group Ltd
- Exhibit 80: Freightliner Group Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Freightliner Group Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 82: Freightliner Group Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.7 PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group
- Exhibit 83: PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group - Overview
- Exhibit 84: PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group - Key offerings
- 10.8 RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 86: RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 87: RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.9 Rhenus SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 89: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Rhenus SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.10 SBB Cargo International AG
- Exhibit 92: SBB Cargo International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 93: SBB Cargo International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: SBB Cargo International AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 SNCF Group
- Exhibit 95: SNCF Group - Overview
- Exhibit 96: SNCF Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: SNCF Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: SNCF Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
- Exhibit 99: SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A - Overview
- Exhibit 100: SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 102: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 103: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 105: Research methodology
- Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 107: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
