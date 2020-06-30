Rail Security Alliance Releases Short Video on Dangers of CRRC

In a short video released today, RSA chronicles how this Communist Chinese 100% state-owned enterprise set its target on the U.S. rail market. Using anticompetitive tactics, CRRC has secured $2.6 billion in contracts to build transit cars for cities across North America by underbidding competitors by 20-50%. CRRC has stated its goal is to conquer the global rail industry.

"If CRRC is allowed to continue to infiltrate the market, we risk wiping out the entire rolling stock manufacturing industry in North America. CRRC accomplished this in less than nine years in Australia," said Erik Olson, vice president of RSA. The short video emphasizes the major economic and national security threats that come from Chinese state-owned enterprise building our critical infrastructure.

The full video also touches on CRRC's false claims they are creating jobs in the United States, China's dismal human rights record, federal and state legislation against CRRC, and more. It is available for viewing here.

ABOUT THE RAIL SECURITY ALLIANCE

The Rail Security Alliance exists to support and encourage the adoption and enactment of U.S. policies, procedures and laws that are designed to promote the security of the railroads and the railroad system of the United States of America.

Contact: Jeff Eller and Suzanne Geiger

[email protected]

(202) 318-0456

SOURCE Rail Security Alliance