Railcar Leasing Market in Europe | Analyzing Growth in Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio
Jul 09, 2021, 23:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the oil, gas, and mining industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Type
- Freight Cars
- Tank Wagons
- Intermodals
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Poland
- Rest Of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43966
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the railcar leasing market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Railcar Leasing Market in Europe size
- Railcar Leasing Market in Europe trends
- Railcar Leasing Market in Europe industry analysis
The increased funding by the European Commission is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the shortage of skilled labor in the industry may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the railcar leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Financials Include:
Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market - Global automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented by pricing scheme (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD), application (embedded UBI and app-based UBI), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Car Rental Market - Global car rental market is segmented by type (economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars, SUVs, and MUVs), mode of booking (offline and online), rental category (air transport, local transport, outstation transport, and other transport), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the railcar leasing market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Poland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akiem SAS
- Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.
- ERMEWA Group
- GATX Corp.
- Mitsui Rail Capital
- Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd.
- RAILPOOL GmbH
- The Greenbrier Companies Inc.
- Touax SCA
- VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/railcar-leasing-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/railcar-leasingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article