Railcar Leasing Market in North America to Grow by USD 4.39 bn | American Industrial Transport Inc. and C.K. Industries Inc. Among Key Players | Technavio

Railcar Leasing Market in North America: Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the railcar leasing market growth in North America is the increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production. There will be a substantial increase in the production of refined products such as gasoline, with the increasing crude oil production. This rise in the production of flammable products has considerably grown the demand for tanks cars in North America over the past few years. The tank cars carrying flammable and toxic materials must be manufactured as per the rules and regulations mandated by the Federal Road Administrations. With such constraints, many crude oil manufacturers prefer leasing rail cars for crude oil transportation over the purchase of new rail cars. This, in turn, will drive the demand for railcar leasing during the forecast period.

Railcar Leasing Market in North America: Challenge

Another factor supporting the railcar leasing market growth in North America is the application of advanced coatings on railcars. The coatings that are used on railcars should be certified by National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The tank cars are highly prone to deterioration, as they carry crude oil and its various derivatives. These compounds easily react with metal and will cause wear and tear. In addition, normal coatings are not possible in tank cars, owing to their cylindrical shape, leading to uneven coatings. In such cases, high solid coatings are used to protect railcars from volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Hence, the application of advanced coatings can increase their lifespan, thereby driving the market.

Railcar Leasing Market In North America: Vendor Analysis

American Industrial Transport Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., CIT Group Inc., GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital LLC, Sasser Family Holdings Inc., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Wells Fargo and Co., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the railcar leasing market in North America. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

American Industrial Transport Inc. - The company offers railcar leasing such as tank cars, covered hoppers, and others.

The company offers railcar leasing such as tank cars, covered hoppers, and others. C.K. Industries Inc. - The company offers railcar leasing such as full service lease and net lease.

The company offers railcar leasing such as full service lease and net lease. CIT Group Inc. - The company offers railcar leasing through its wide range of Locomotive fleet, such as SW1500 Locomotive and others.

Railcar Leasing Market In North America: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the railcar leasing market in North America by product (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives), end-user (petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and others), and geography (US and rest of North America).

The US led the railcar leasing market in North America in 2021, followed by Rest of North America. During the forecast period, the US is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the high demand for products such as oil and gas, coal, agricultural products, and metals and mineral.

Railcar Leasing Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Industrial Transport Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., CIT Group Inc., GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital LLC , Sasser Family Holdings Inc., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

