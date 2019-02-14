Railcar Spill Containment Market Investigation Highpoints Petrochemical Investments as a Major Driver During 2018 to 2027, Finds Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has actively published a new study titled "Railcar Spill Containment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", which stresses on the global sales as well as growth inclinations experienced in the railcar spill containment market. For the benefit of the readers, this assessment sorts out vital factors such as Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics and supply chain insights. In the near future, the railcar spill containment market is expected to witness capable growth as estimated global sales reached a mark of 4,100 units in 2018.

According to this smart study framed by Fact.MR, the top six players from the railcar spill containment market acquire nearly one-third share, sustained by their healthy sales infrastructure as well as thorough operations at the global level. In addition, the advancement of these market leaders is supported by the procurement of small yet technologically sound players. Furthermore, new product launch activities manage to stay as the main expansion strategy of these prominent companies.

The primary purpose of this report is to enlighten the readers about the various tendencies transforming the railcar spill containment market in the coming years. To be precise, the changing crescendos of the railcar spill containment market are carefully analyzed and compiled into separate segments, where each of them are studied in terms of CAGR, revenues, market share and volume sales.

Crude Oil-by-Rail Shipments to Support Demand for Railcar Spill Containment Systems

Based on researched data by International Energy Agency (IEA), there is an expected 2X surge in crude oil-by-rail shipments by the end of 2020, which is turn would impact the market for railcar spill containment systems with higher demand. Due to lesser pipeline capacity, crude oil producers are seeking alternative transportation options which are almost efficient; this is why railcars are preferred on a major scale, thereby supporting the adoption of railcar spill containment systems.

Revival in Petrochemical Investments Initiated by Oil Majors and NOCs

According to the statistics acquired by IEA, investment in petrochemicals almost surpassed US$ 20 billion in 2018; delivering growth at 15% as compared to the figures recorded in 2017. Interestingly, there have been attractive returns on petrochemical investments linked to higher accessibility of ethane and LPG from shale oil; this has sparked an expansion in petrochemical production. Since railcars are tagged as an essential transportation source for crude oil; therefore, the demand for railcar containment systems would stay healthy during the stated forecast period until 2027.

Competitive Scenario

The report delivers holistic insights associated to demand & supply inclinations of the railcar spill containment systems at the global scale. In addition, readers can access a detailed assessment related to the competition landscape prevailing in the railcar spill containment market. Precise data linked to established as well as emerging players from the target market is diligently enclosed in this assessment and is presented in the form of company overview, recent developments and key financials.

