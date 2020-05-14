Raima and MontaVista Announce Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE, and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raima Inc., a premium provider of embedded database technology, and MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux products and services announce a strategic partnership offering a collaborative feature-rich and optimized platform for embedded and IoT developers. As part of this partnership, Raima Database Manager (RDM) extends support to Embedded Linux platforms with MontaVista's latest Linux Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) commercial distribution.

Market demands for Embedded Linux distributions is growing rapidly in IoT edge applications where often a vast amount of data needs to be securely stored, sorted and managed. To gain market share, companies need a robust and secure embedded platform with an integrated real-time transactional database to accelerate development and deployment of IoT edge gateways and solutions. Raima and MontaVista now offer this comprehensive IoT platform, combining both the embedded Raima Database Manager with the carrier grade quality of CGX.

"Raima Database Manager is the worldwide leading database management system for real-time operating systems, and we are excited about partnering with MontaVista," states Steinar Sande, Raima's CEO. "We've seen a growing demand for the Raima Database on Embedded Linux distributions and we are very happy about partnering with the leader in commercial Embedded Linux products. Our goal is to jointly develop an optimized solution for developers that require a high-performance embedded database on the MontaVista Embedded Linux distributions, to get their products faster to market."

MontaVista CGX is a great match for commercial grade embedded applications as it is extremely stable, receives continuous long-term support, and allows developers maximal control for their embedded target environment. As Raima addresses exactly the same space, the partnership between the two companies is a perfect fit for IoT based applications that need to gather and analyze the data as close to the source as possible.

Ravi Gupta, President and CEO for MontaVista Software said. "Raima and MontaVista have delivered solid solutions for the resource-constrained embedded systems space for decades now, making both companies perfectly positioned to jointly offer a unique solution for the IoT edge where extremely robust quality, real-time response and security are of the utmost importance."

About MontaVista Software



MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, support, and access to MontaVista engineering expert development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, competitive device functionality, and lower total cost of ownership.

For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com

About Raima

Raima is the provider of the market leading Raima Database Manager (RDM) an embedded relational database optimized to run on resource-constrained IoT edge devices that require real-time response. RDM enables intelligent decisions to be made at the device level within microseconds and further allows data to move from the edge to the cloud or any corporate back-end environment.

Raima's RDM solution is like an enterprise database for small devices. It's the only edge IoT database with extensive SQL support including SQL/PL. It also offers intuitive replication from device-level to cloud-based systems. An entire database system packed with features, yet only requiring 350k of RAM and minimal CPU power to run.

RDM is used worldwide in a large range of application within key industries that demand mission-critical grade handling of information. Successful use cases include industrial automation systems, aerospace and defense flight control systems, telecom routers & switches, financial trading systems, medical equipment, data backup solutions, consumer electronic devices and more.

For more information about Raima, visit https://raima.com.

Media Contact:

Iisko Lappalainen

+358 40 7207295

[email protected]

SOURCE MontaVista Software

Related Links

http://www.mvista.com

