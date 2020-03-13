Rain Carbon Implements Broad Range of Proactive Measures To Safeguard Employees, Operations from Coronavirus

STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products, announces today that it is proactively implementing a number of measures to protect its employees, communities and operations so the supply and movement of materials as well as the services that customers, suppliers and other stakeholders depend on from the company are not impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

"Beyond basic actions like encouraging employees to intensify their personal hygiene practices and instituting significant travel restrictions, we have taken and will be taking a number of steps to ensure business continuity during this challenging and unpredictable period," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney.

The coronavirus-related measures include:

Encouraging non-critical operations employees to work from home offices and to conduct meetings electronically to avoid the spread of germs during face-to-face interaction

Strictly restricting access to critical plant areas and personnel such as control-room operators

Implementing a social-distancing program at production facilities and offices in which people are encouraged to maintain a distance of 6 feet/2 meters from co-workers, contractors and others such as truck drivers transporting materials to and from Rain Carbon sites

Limiting the number of outside contractors, vendors and visitors at our sites, as well as face-to-face interactions between Rain Carbon employees and outsiders

Maintaining inventories at all production facilities to safeguard against supply-chain interruptions

Working closely with suppliers, vendors and customers – and identifying alternative raw material and logistics sources and routes – to minimize the risk of supply-chain disruptions

Relocating finished goods closer to customers where feasible, including to other Rain Carbon facilities with rail and water access and infrastructure to reduce the company's exposure to truck transportation – particularly in Europe , where the closing of highway border-crossings is an increasing possibility

"We will continue to provide updates on our efforts to safeguard our people and operations from coronavirus," Sweeney said. "At Rain Carbon, health and safety is our number-one priority, and by implementing these proactive measures, we are working diligently to ensure that our business partners have an uninterrupted flow of materials from Rain Carbon facilities that are critical to their success."

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

SOURCE Rain Carbon Inc.

