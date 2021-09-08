Rain Carbon Updates Post-Hurricane Status of Gulf Coast Calcination Facilities

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, today announces that it has resumed calcined petroleum coke production at three of its U.S. facilities and that the restart process has begun at a fourth plant that was impacted by Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf Coast on August 29.

"I am pleased to report that the Chalmette and Gramercy plants in Louisiana are again producing CPC and their terminals have also returned to operation," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney, who added that the company's Purvis calcination plant in Mississippi was unaffected other than a short outage while the category 4 storm passed.

"Our fourth calcination facility that went offline due to the hurricane – the Norco plant in Louisiana – has begun the heat-up process, and we expect to resume CPC production there in the coming days."

Given the widespread flooding and wind damage, Sweeney said that the company is closely monitoring refinery restart plans and their ability to resume the supply of green petroleum coke feedstock.

"We are also tracking navigation issues associated with the waterways that could impact barge shipments of raw materials to our calcination facilities or CPC deliveries to our customers – and we are working closely with our customers to minimize any impacts to them," Sweeney said.

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the byproducts of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. Learn more about Rain Carbon at www.raincarbon.com.

SOURCE Rain Carbon Inc.

Related Links

http://www.raincarbon.com

