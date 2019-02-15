Rain Forest International, Inc. Announces Revenues

CHINCHA ALTA, Peru, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Forest International, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: RFII), announced today that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc. ("Rain Forest") has achieved product sales in excess of $80,000 since being acquired by the Company in April of 2018.

The Company consummated a Share Exchange Agreement (the "SEA") with Rain Forest, a private corporation organized under the laws of the State of Nevada. In accordance with the terms of the SEA, the Company acquired 100% of Rain Forest's shares in exchange for the issuance by the Company of 150,000,000 of its restricted common stock to the shareholders of Rain Forest resulting in Rain Forest becoming the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Rain Forest entered into a master license agreement with UVdA S.A.C., a Peruvian third generation family business ("UVdA"), pursuant to which UVdA granted to Rain Forest an exclusive worldwide license and associated rights, excluding South America, to market and sell a line of nutraceutical products based on UVdA's exceptional amazon rain forest grape seed extracts and oils (the "Products"). UVdA is a successful company producing their premium Products with revenues in excess of $1,000,000 and net profits in excess of $400,000 in their last fiscal year.

Jose Veliz, President of Rain Forest states, "To date, my team and I have generated product sales in excess of $80,000, primarily in Germany, and we look forward to duplicating and surpassing the great results my family achieved in South America, to the rest of the world."

Rain Forest International, Inc. (www.rainforestinternational.com), is a business opportunity company with a primary focus on working with and/or acquiring operational companies to work with for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc., it markets and sells a line of nutraceutical products based on a premium grape seed extract from the Amazon Rain Forest.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "goal", "expects", "future", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons.

