RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. Announce Full Speaker And Session Line Up For Virtual Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 9 to 10 December 2020, the RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM, Inc. will convene their first virtual conference, engage again, focusing on the Automatic Data Collection industry. This first of its kind event will bring together speakers and exhibitors from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more.

Among the list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

RAIN RFID Alliance

"RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. are thrilled to host engage again in a virtual format. In the midst of a year unlike any that's come before, there is no better time to learn from those who are leading through disruption, confusion, turbulence and conflict across a myriad of different AIDC disciplines," said Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc., and AIM North America.

The conference will feature more than 32 speakers and moderators, including:

Patrick Fink , Principal Investigator of REALM, NASA – Keynote Speaker

David Krebs , EVP, AutoID and Data Capture, VDC Research – Keynote Speaker

Albertus Pretorius , R&D Manager and Solutions Architect, LicenSys

, R&D Manager and Solutions Architect, LicenSys Teemu Ainasoja , Sales Director, Voyantic

, Sales Director, Voyantic Richard Aufreiter , VP Product Marketing, HID Global

, VP Product Marketing, HID Global Scott McMillan , Director of Engineering, Clairvoyant Technology, LLC

, Director of Engineering, Clairvoyant Technology, LLC James Huysentruyt , VP Customer Accounts PcVue, Inc.

, VP Customer Accounts PcVue, Inc. Lana Makhanik , COO/Co-Founder VUEMED

, COO/Co-Founder VUEMED Chris Sullivan , Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies

, Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies Josef Preishuber-Pflugl, CTO, CISC Semiconductor GmbH

Kenneth Schoening , President A-1 Packaging Solutions

, President A-1 Packaging Solutions Debangana Mukherjee, Director of Business Development and Sales CISC

Chris Brown , RFID Subject Matter Expert, Printronix Auto ID

, RFID Subject Matter Expert, Printronix Auto ID Tyler Chaffo , Manager Global Sustainability, Intelligent Labels, Avery Dennison

, Manager Global Sustainability, Intelligent Labels, Douglas Seitz , Product Manager, Vision Systems Printronix Auto ID

, Product Manager, Vision Systems Printronix Auto ID Guy Mikel , President, Color Label Solutions

, President, Color Label Solutions Dan Harrison , Chief Technology Oficer R&D, IIMAK

, Chief Technology Oficer R&D, IIMAK Scott Austin , Senior Executive Vice President Americas, Everledger

, Senior Executive Vice President Americas, Everledger Sprague Ackley , Principal R&D Engineer, Digimarc

, Principal R&D Engineer, Digimarc Justin Patton , RFID Lab Director, RFID Lab at Auburn University

, RFID Lab Director, RFID Lab at Ben Taylor , CEO, LedgerDomain

, CEO, LedgerDomain Jonathan Aitken , Director RFID Partnerships, Avery Dennison

, Director RFID Partnerships, Philippe Lallement , IoT Ecosystem Development, Michelin

, IoT Ecosystem Development, Michelin Claude Tetelin, Subject Matter Expert for EPC/RFID standards and applications, GS1 Global Office

Jeffrey Dungen , Co-founder and CEO, reelyActive

, Co-founder and CEO, reelyActive Bahar Aliakbarian, Research Associate Professor, The AXIA Institute – Michigan State University

Jan Van Niekerk , VP of Engineering and Innovation, Spotsee

, VP of Engineering and Innovation, Spotsee Kevin Berisso , Director, AutoID Lab, University of Memphis

, Director, AutoID Lab, Giuliana Gilges-Richards , Sales and Marketing Manager, Times-7

, Sales and Marketing Manager, Times-7 Charles Greene , Chief Technical & Operations Officer, Powercast Corporation

, Chief Technical & Operations Officer, Powercast Corporation Steve Halliday , President, RAIN RFID Alliance

, President, RAIN RFID Alliance Mary Lou Bosco , COO, AIM, Inc. & AIM North America

The event will take place on a robust digital platform that makes it easy for attendees to view sessions, engage with peers and participate in a virtual exhibitor hall.

To learn more about engage again and register, click here.

About the RAIN RFID Alliance

The RAIN RFID Alliance is an organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology, a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the internet. The RAIN Alliance is part of AIM Inc..

For more information, visit the RAIN Alliance website.

About AIM Inc.



AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. AIM actively supports the AIDC industry through the work of its industry groups as well as through participation at the industry, national (ANSI) and international (ISO) levels. For more information visit the AIM website: Read more here...

For more information, contact

Page Krebsbach

Marketing Communications | RAIN RFID Alliance

(512) 538-4705 | [email protected]

