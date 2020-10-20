RAIN RFID Alliance Announces Release Of First Market Research Report Available Now

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAIN RFID Alliance announces the release of an expansive new industry report, RAIN RFID Market Research Report, which is available now at their website.

"This is the first time a Market Research Report has been sponsored by the industry alliance," said Steve Halliday, President of the RAIN Alliance. "The report is of primary importance to anyone involved in the RAIN RFID industry and marks our first collaboration with VDC Research, which had access to RAIN Alliance members worldwide."

The report is critical to analysts and providers alike, trends by industry and application, as well as regional market trends are addressed. Specific information on each of the components of the technology over the time period 2019 to 2024, with the CAGR for each, are given with unit sales and revenue.

Included are initial market models pointing to a global RAIN RFID market of $1.3 billion in 2019, including finished tags/transponders, fixed readers, handheld readers and printer/encoders. The report also finds tag IC unit shipments reached 18.5 billion units in 2019 while finished tag/transponder units were 17.7 billion units, and reader shipments exceeded 262K units . The report provides numbers through 2024, showing increasing tag IC units and reader shipments with CAGRs. Specific shipment numbers are available within the report.

Also are detailed exhibits with scenario-based forecasts and shipment growth by industry and application. The analysis includes regional shipments and revenue sorted by application and industry.

Due to the criticality of rising market opportunities in 2020 the report also speaks to how the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the near-term RAIN RFID market. The study reports that the fundamentals driving demand for RAIN RFID solutions will be as strong, if not stronger, post COVID-19. However, given the degree of near-term volatility, the report details three scenarios – best case, base case, and worst case – to support the analysis.

The RAIN RFID Market Research Report is available immediately by download. More information is here: click here.

