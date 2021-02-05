Rain the Growth Agency partners with Calibrate to Pioneer Metabolic Health

Calibrate is creating a new category by improving metabolic health to drive long-term, sustainable weight loss with a program designed by world leaders in obesity and nutrition science. By leveraging technology, Calibrate is closing the gap in care for 175 million American adults in a $600 billion market where Americans spend millions of dollars and do not lose millions of pounds. Its first product is a one-year doctor-guided program that combines FDA-approved metabolic medication with a holistic curriculum and 1:1 virtual coaching sessions to drive intensive behavior change, leading sustainable weight loss and improved whole-body health.

"Calibrate's goal is to shift the dialogue from willpower to biology, and to achieve this we need to drive awareness of our modern, medical approach to metabolic health," says Calibrate Founder and CEO Isabelle Kenyon. "Through the SheScales program, Rain offers the marketing capabilities and experience we need for this growth as true partners in growing our business and achieving our mission."

Michelle Cardinal, Founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands, aimed at improving gender equality in business by supporting female and underrepresented founders. In partnering with Calibrate, Rain the Growth Agency has built an integrated campaign with media and creative, detailing the program's innovative approach to weight loss.

"Calibrate is at the inflection point in scaling its brand, and is a great fit for our SheScales initiative," says Cardinal. "Female founders need a trusted, experienced, DTC marketing partner to efficiently scale their business, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Isabelle and her team so that they can scale with confidence."

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, LendingTree, Humana, 23andMe, Mercari and 1-800 Contacts.

About Calibrate

Calibrate is a telemedicine metabolic health business that launched in the summer of 2020 with a purpose-built app that tracks goals and progress and makes it easy for members to interact with their coaching and medical teams. Its debut product, a one-year metabolic reset, is designed to bring decades of clinical research directly to consumers through a virtual program combining FDA-approved prescription medication with intensive behavior therapy delivered through one-on-one video coaching.

