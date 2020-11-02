Rain the Growth Agency Welcomes New VP Creative Director

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent, direct-to-consumer advertising agency, is proud to announce Carolyn Connolly as new VP Creative Director. Connolly elevates the agency's digital capabilities, informed by her 20+ years of experience, including over a decade in creative leadership. Joining remotely from Austin, Texas, Connolly's hiring marks a paradigm shift as the Portland-headquartered agency adopts long-term, work-from-home initiatives as a result of the pandemic, opening the company to nationwide talent.

Connolly brings her extensive experience to the agency as digital continues to dominate an increasing share of marketing investment amongst the agency's portfolio of clients. Her past creative leadership has driven the vision of Fortune 500 companies, including Allstate, J.P. Morgan Chase, UPS, HBO, and more in developing award-winning brand experiences.

"As our digital practice continues to grow, it is important that we bolster it with the most qualified talent," said Jane Crisan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Rain the Growth Agency. "Carolyn brings with her a wealth of knowledge and new perspective to our team."

As an active leader in cultivating company culture, Connolly's passion for equality and diversity is driven by participating in programs like the 3% Conference as well as coaching and mentoring the next generation of leaders. Connolly's introduction has had an immediate impact on Rain the Growth Agency's work, as her goals align with the agency's Transactional Brand Building approach. The agency, while female-founded and led, continues to strive toward equal representation in all departments, a quality needed to execute campaigns that resonate with all U.S. customers.

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Humana, Mercari, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, 1-800 CONTACTS, Consumer Cellular and LendingTree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 240 employees in four offices across the U.S.

