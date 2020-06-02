Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods Market selects the OpSense platform to protect their perishable inventory and keep food fresh

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSense, a real-time monitoring Software as a Service platform, was recently installed at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Market locations to provide around the clock visibility into the temperature and humidity of the walk-in freezers, refrigerators, and cold storage cases.

Since one in six Americans get sick from foodborne illnesses every year, it is critical that food retailers have a stringent process in place to ensure food safety. OpSense supports critical operations for managing food safety including automated messaging and alerts, task management, checklists, and reports. OpSense delivers actionable intelligence and significant savings in labor cost, inventory, compliance, and maintenance.

Nathan Simmons, Grocery Category Manager, commented, "With OpSense in all our stores, we have peace of mind that our perishables are at the optimal temperature 24/7. We know we'll get an alert if the situation changes." Summer Auerbach, Second Generation Owner, added, "We've been able to reduce our energy consumption and save inventory; both important in taking care of the environment."

The ability to quickly distill information from connected devices into something meaningful and actionable is where OpSense excels. Mobile alerts provide store managers with information in the palm of their hand to address anomalies before they result in losses.

"Rainbow Blossom is celebrated in the community for their unique organic product selection and outstanding customer service," commented Stu Gavurin, CEO, OpSense. "The OpSense dashboard is a quick, simple way to see which areas are okay and which areas are not okay. This technology ensures Rainbow Blossom is well-prepared for the future."

About OpSense

OpSense is built for supermarkets and large retailers. Real-time monitoring is combined with task management, checklists, customizable alerts, and reports to deliver an end-to-end operations management solution. The platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions, energy usage and more, maximizing productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. OpSense is built by Mission Data , developers of digital products. Additional information: www.OpSense.com

About Rainbow Blossom Natural Foods Market

Founded in 1977 and named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Whole Foods Magazine, Rainbow Blossom provides unique organic products from local farmers and outstanding customer service. Additional information: https://www.rainbowblossom.com/

