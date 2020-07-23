Rainbow PUSH Convenes Meeting with NCAA Leadership

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., founder and president of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, in conjunction with the organization's healthcare committee, organized a meeting with NCAA leadership last week. NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline were present to discuss college student-athletes safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, ongoing meetings have ensued with the NCAA and Rainbow PUSH health committee members to address plausible recommendations.

Rev. Jackson succinctly summarized the relationship with the NCAA, "We are pleased that the NCAA is being transparent with its COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. After speaking with the NCAA executive team, I am encouraged by their thoughtfulness of the student-athletes' safety and education. In addition, the NCAA displayed a sincere sensitivity to African American student-athletes and their families who in many cases, face untenable healthcare disparities. We will continue working with the NCAA, its conferences, and most importantly, the student-athletes and their parents, as we proactively address the coronavirus." Remy added, "We appreciate Rev. Jackson's and the Rainbow PUSH outreach and interest in college sports and the impacts of COVID-19. We look forward to continuing the dialogue and gaining valuable insights and perspective moving forward."

Rainbow PUSH health committee co-chairs Debra Furr-Holden, PhD, and Leon McDougle, MD, MPH, and president-elect of the National Medical Association, lead an esteem group of African American organizations including the National Medical Association, National Bar Association, Association of American Indian Physicians, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Black Nurses Association, Infectious Disease Society of America, National Black Pharmacist Association, Black Psychiatrist of America, CEO Healthcare Community Group, National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing, and National Association of Health Service Executives.

As a result of our NCAA leadership meeting, the National Medical Association will have key representation in the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel. The National Medical Association brings an invaluable medical perspective, as seen through a socio-economic lens. Further, the National Medical Association will formally participate in the upcoming NCAA Diverse Student-Athlete Mental Health and Well-Being Task Force, which will focus specifically on mental health concerns in athletes of color.

Dr. McDougle noted, "Our goal is to ensure the guiding principle of beneficence is being utilized in the best interest of student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Rainbow PUSH looks forward to our continued collaboration with the NCAA to navigate the changing landscape and formidable challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

