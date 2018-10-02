Rainbow Room Announces 'Rainbow Room In Your Home' With Thanksgiving Take-Away Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Thanksgiving, Rainbow Room's Executive Chef Mathew Woolf has crafted a take-away menu of decadent offerings. Forgo the hassle of shopping and cooking; instead, bring home your perfectly cooked turkey and sides so you can enjoy the holiday with friends and family. Rainbow Room In Your Home will ensure that your holiday is truly something to be thankful for.

"I created this menu to reflect a quintessential Thanksgiving," says Executive Chef Mathew Woolf. "We want to take the stress out of the holiday and allow you to relax and spend the day with family. Thanksgiving has such a strong history of traditional flavors and our menu features an elevated Rainbow Room take on all the classics."

The full Thanksgiving Dinner for six will feature all the holiday favorites including a Heritage Free Range Brined and Roasted Turkey, Roasted Pumpkin Soup, and the essential, decadent sides such as Buttermilk Potato Purée, Corn Bread Stuffing, Okinawan Sweet Potatoes and Spiced Cranberry Sauce. A seasonal choice of Pecan, Pumpkin or Apple Pie will top things off.

There will also be an a la carte menu offering a selection of additional entrées, desserts and sauces including Rack of Prime Veal, Whole Rib of Beef, Whole Glazed Bourbon Maple Ham, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Roasted Pear and Cornbread Stuffing.

The Thanksgiving Dinner for six is available for $325+ and is served as listed, no substitutions. A la carte menu items may be ordered on their own, or in addition to the Thanksgiving Dinner for six option. All oven-ready items will be presented in containers with instructions for reheating. Certain items will include instructions for stove top reheating.

Orders can be placed by calling 212-632-5029 or by emailing thanksgivingorders@rainbowroom.com, and must be placed before Friday, November 16. Orders can be picked Monday, November 19th through Wednesday November 21st, from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, at Rainbow Room located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

ABOUT RAINBOW ROOM:

Quintessential New York glamour finds its home 65 stories above the landmark Rockefeller Center. Crowning the timeless Manhattan skyline, the iconic Rainbow Room offers a modern twist on classic old-world charm, tailoring special moments for private events, and unforgettable evenings of live entertainment. Since its debut in 1934, the Rainbow Room has drawn the world's elite to its curated, elevated and glamorous luxury. Rainbow Room's name was inspired by the installation of a color organ that automatically converted music into changing colors in harmony with the moods expressed by the music. In 2012, the New York Landmarks Preservation Commission declared Rainbow Room a New York City Landmark. rainbowroom.com

