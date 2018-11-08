Rainbow Room's Renowned Holiday Brunch Returns

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, the iconic Rainbow Room is decking its halls for the season with three special brunches that will include a grand buffet, specialized chef stations and an appearance from Santa Claus. Prepared by Executive Chef Mathew Woolf, the grand buffet will feature an impressive selection of elevated brunch classics and gourmet breakfast offerings such as made-to-order eggs benedict, French toast and house made waffles with decadent toppings like banana custard, bourbon whipped cream and bacon infused syrup, as well as New York bagels with a variety of smoked fish and spreads.

Specialized chef stations will include roast goose with cranberry and apple stuffing, beef wellington, honey roasted ham and black truffle chicken pot pies. A vegan carving station will serve black garlic and miso roasted butternut squash, spiced parsnip and onion crumble, and cauliflower pot roast. There will also be a raw bar and dim sum chef station.

An opulent array of desserts will feature a deluxe sundae bar, a vast spread of homemade pies and puddings, eggnog cheesecake, bouche de noel, gingerbread cake with cream cheese frosting, and an assortment of holiday cookies and sweets.

The cost will be $125 per person, excluding tax and 20% gratuity, and does not include alcoholic beverages.

Reservations are available 10:30AM to 3:00PM on the following Sundays.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.rainbowroom.com or call 212.632.5000.

ABOUT RAINBOW ROOM:

Quintessential New York glamour finds its home 65 stories above the landmark Rockefeller Center. Crowning the timeless Manhattan skyline, the iconic Rainbow Room offers a modern twist on classic old-world charm, tailoring special moments for private events and unforgettable evenings of live entertainment. Since its debut in 1934, the Rainbow Room has drawn the world's elite to its curated, elevated and glamorous luxury. First operating as a formal supper club, the venue quickly became a New York City entertainment focal point. Rainbow Room's name was inspired by the installation of a color organ that automatically converted music into changing colors in harmony with the moods expressed by the music. To mirror this effect, crystal curtains were added to the newly restored Rainbow Room to create a light shimmering veil at the windows without hindering the view. In 2012, the New York Landmarks Preservation Commission declared Rainbow Room a New York City Landmark. Rainbow Room is one of very few interior landmarks found in New York City.

