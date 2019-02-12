Rainbow® Sandals Selects Virto Commerce Platform for Digital Commerce Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a leading provider of digital commerce software, today announced that Rainbow® Sandals selected the Virto Commerce digital platform to transform its B2B and B2C commerce solutions.

Rainbow® Sandals selected Virto Commerce to optimize their online store and customer experience, deploy multiple touchpoints, and improve operational and technical capability across the entire organization. By implementing the Virto digital commerce solution, Rainbow® will improve its shopping experience for customers, as well as improve back-end integration of the catalog and inventory.

"We are excited to be working with the Rainbow® Sandals team to improve their online store and company-wide commerce solutions," said Alexander Siniouguine, CEO and Founder of Virto Commerce. "Both companies share a similar vision of providing well-built products for the long haul. We are honored to be supporting Rainbow® to provide the best digital commerce experience in their B2B and B2C solutions."

Rainbow® Sandals are created by hand, using specially formulated glue to keep the layers together and the straps in place and prevent breakage. The Rainbow® founder personally formulated the various densities of sponge rubber with "memory" to mold to individuals' feet. The reputation of making quality and comfortable sandals is how Rainbow® has grown to be the popular sandal they are today.

"We are pleased to be working with the Virto Commerce team to improve our commerce solution," said Jay "Sparky" Longley, Founder and CEO of Rainbow® Sandals. "We look forward to the improved online store and premium customer experience, as well building a solid foundation infrastructure for our product catalog behind the scenes. We are confident that Virto is the right choice for our commerce platform."

About Rainbow® Sandals

Rainbow® Sandals started with Jay "Sparky" Longley's quest to create the world's best sandal in 1972 with a sewing machine and scraps of rubber. Several years of hard work and refinement led to the creation of a durable sandal that looked good and felt great. Rainbow® Sandals are created by hand to this day, with the same attention to detail and craftsmanship that continue to define the brand. https://www.rainbowsandals.com

About Virto Commerce

A worldwide leader in digital commerce software, Virto Commerce helps customers transform their digital commerce projects to power their online business. Enterprise companies rely on Virto Commerce for our robust ecommerce technology, services, and decades of expertise. Leveraging our open source, Microsoft .NET ecommerce platform, and hosted solution, our clients strategically use Virto Commerce to build stronger customer relationships and rapidly increase global online sales. Talk with us to get started: https://virtocommerce.com/contact-us

Virto Commerce | Megan Pennie |+1 800-980-5288 | info@virtocommerce.com

Related Files

RainbowSandals.jpg

Related Links

Rainbow(r) Sandals

SOURCE Virto Commerce