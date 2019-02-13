RainFocus Grows Leadership Team With Hiring of CFO

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus, the leading Events Marketing Platform, announced the hiring of Michael Olson as Chief Financial Officer following a $40 million investment from JMI Equity.

As RainFocus' CFO, Olson will oversee accounting, finance, financial planning and analysis, as well as partner with sales and marketing teams to drive go-to-market execution. Having invested over 20 years in leading young companies, Olson specializes in aligning financial and business metrics to support business strategies.

"RainFocus is disrupting the events management industry by providing software and solutions that enable significant ROI for its customers," says Olson. "I look forward to accelerating the growth of the company and working with its talented leadership team and employees."

Prior to joining RainFocus, Olson served as CFO for two other Utah-based B2B SaaS companies, DigiCert and WorkFront, driving each towards success and earning the prestigious Utah Business magazine CFO of the Year award in 2010.

"Mike is another strong addition to our executive team," states JR Sherman, RainFocus CEO. "RainFocus' recent funding affords us an amazing opportunity to add like-minded leaders to the team. Mike embodies not just the professional experience we depend on but also the personal and cultural elements that allow for unmatched team cohesion. He'll be a crucial element to RainFocus' growth by bringing the enterprise-grade financial discipline, agility and insight that we need to achieve our short and long term goals."

Olson is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in finance as well as a master's degree in accounting from Utah State University. He is a passionate Utah Jazz fan, a father of three and a Utah resident of over 40 years.

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event management, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates with sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

