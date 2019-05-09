RainFocus Recognized as Account-Based Marketing Thought Leader

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing platform, was recognized at the Sirius Decisions Summit as a thought leader among emerging companies for executing the Demand Unit Waterfall.

The Demand Unit Waterfall is the cornerstone of modern B2B account-based marketing. RainFocus is one of the first companies to implement the DUW as a tool for propelling marketing and sales.

"As a customer-driven company, the Demand Unit Waterfall gives us the framework and processes to maintain our focus on driving customer value while achieving hypergrowth," said Brian Gates, SVP of Marketing. "By focusing on prospects who would benefit the most from our platform and aligning our business to continually innovate around them, we can ensure that, as we grow, our customer experience will get better every step of the way."

RainFocus is pioneering how emerging companies can leverage the DUW, not only for sales and marketing, but as a holistic approach for business alignment. RainFocus has been implementing DUW methods for a year and has seen a tremendous amount of success in doing so.

"By leveraging account-based marketing ourselves, we learn first hand how this modern approach to customer acquisition and retention can apply to events. Account-based marketing is driving significant changes to the marketing tech stack, and our event platform is positioned to work seamlessly with these new models," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus.

To learn more about the Demand Unit Waterfall visit the Sirius Decisions Summit website.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event management, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates with sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

