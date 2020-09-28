Rainforest Prepares to Host Second Annual Haunted Car Wash

MEDINA, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is preparing to host its second annual Haunted Car Wash at its Medina location starting on October 16th. Unlimited members and single wash customers who participate will each enjoy a carefully curated experiential haunted car wash and receive a generous trick-or-treat bag to take home.

Last year Rainforest Car Wash garnered national media attention with their first-ever Haunted Car Wash, which caused the wash to go viral on the internet. The event, featured on CNN and Good Morning America among other news programs, accumulated over 40 million views on TikTok, Facebook, and other prominent social media platforms.

"The first time around, the Haunted Car Wash event was an unexpected success and a complete whirlwind. After getting that incredible degree of positive response—not just from our local community, but also from a much broader national audience—we knew that the event would be here to stay as a new favorite annual Rainforest tradition and a great opportunity to have some family-friendly fall fun," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager.

Rainforest has gone above and beyond to ensure this year's event will be bigger and better than last year's, adding two additional days to their event schedule. The Haunted Car Wash will be open from October 16th – 18th and from October 23rd – 25th. Friday and Saturday event hours will run from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., while Sunday event hours will run from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per vehicle for nonmembers and free for Unlimited members.

This year, the focus of the Haunted Car Wash is on providing an uplifting, immersive experience for participants in the midst of what has been, for many, an exceptionally stressful year.

"This event is one of the few things you can do this Halloween that is completely safe. Each participant will get to escape from the day-to-day for a little while to enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicle. This year has been particularly difficult for many in our community, and in light of that, we feel it's critical to provide an opportunity for our local families to enjoy special moments, have fun together, and make lasting memories. That's really our vision for this year's event: making people's lives a little brighter," said Bencivenni.

Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the greater Cleveland, Ohio area. The wash is committed to helping people achieve a better clean, an escape from the day-to-day, and a family-friendly jungle adventure, delivering an exceptional clean and an unforgettable experience for every customer.

To learn more about the Haunted Car Wash or about Rainforest Car Wash, visit Rfwash.com/haunted.

