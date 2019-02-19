Rainmakers Brings The First-Ever Sales Talent Marketplace To The East Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainmakers.co , the leading technology-specific sales talent marketplace, is announcing that it is now available to employers and salespeople in the greater New York City area. Rainmakers will be introducing the platform to more than 200 sales and recruiting executives at the Modern Sales Pros Leadership event on February 20th at WeWork, Hudson Square.

Rainmakers launched in San Francisco last year, and its plans to launch in New York were fast-tracked due to demand from both tech companies and top salespeople in the region. High growth tech companies like Looker, BuildingConnected, Scout RFP and a dozen others have already signed on as launch partners for the New York rollout.

Through an easy-to-use online application, employers can view proprietary data on the top 6% of tech sales talent. All candidates are pre-screened with a new group of candidates launching each week. With just a few clicks, employers can connect directly with candidates without having to waste time dealing with a middleman. Employers see an astounding 97% response rate, as all candidates are vetted not only for quality, but also for intent. Companies, on average, schedule multiple interviews on their first day on the platform.

Rainmakers is led by a team with significant experience in tech sales recruiting including Michael Ferguson, former co-founder and CEO of Swoopt (acquired by theScore) and COO Mike Theron - former director of GRN Recruiting.

"After spending years wasting time on job sites and dealing with antiquated agencies, I realized there was an opportunity to develop one reliable source of tech sales talent," said Michael Ferguson, CEO of Rainmakers. "At Rainmakers our sole focus is simple - we help companies connect with the best sales talent in technology."

And employers agree.

"Rainmakers provides an excellent and qualified list of candidates who are open and actively looking for new opportunities. Their platform is easy to use and gives a great high-level overview of the candidate's experience." - Zaviear Lue, Recruiting at Algolia

"The quality of Rainmakers candidates and ease of using the platform make my workflow so much more efficient. I can focus on building relationships with candidates and avoid all the back and forth!" - Sam Leveston, Recruiting at Handshake

For salespeople, Rainmakers allows users to show off their sales skills and display transparent compensation requirements for their next role. For the first time, salespeople get to take their career into their own hands.

"If you take your career as a salesperson seriously, Rainmakers is the place to be. I am ecstatic about the company that hired me and I would not have found it without the platform." - Palmer Johnson, an SDR hired off Rainmakers

About Rainmakers

The rules are changing in online recruitment - especially in the tech industry, and even more with high quality sales talent. Now top tech companies have a resource to help ensure they have immediate access to the best available sales talent. Rainmakers promises to be the premier hiring platform for top salespeople, and will continue to connect top sales candidates with the coolest companies out there.

To learn more, visit us at https://www.rainmakers.co . Connect with us on Twitter: @rainmakers_only or find us on LinkedIn .

