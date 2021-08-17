Rainmaking For Lawyers Expands Their Team & Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainmaking For Lawyers (RFL) announced today that George Brandon has joined the company as Vice President in their Los Angeles office, expanding the range of business consulting and coaching services provided to lawyers and law firms.

George brings over thirty years of business development and marketing experience to this role, including a history of collaboration with some of the largest international law firms in the world. He joins Rainmaking For Lawyers from Am Law 200 firm Clark Hill, where he served as Business Unit Director for three practice groups, handling strategic planning, financial management, recruitment, succession planning, and business development. Prior to that, George provided consulting services to over 150 law firms as Director of Practice Management Consulting & Product Management at Thomson Elite. There he specialized in practice management products, including CRM, working with firms to identify systems to introduce and how to implement and use them. For those that already had systems, to identify strengths and weaknesses and provide recommendations of how to increase their effectiveness.

"We are extremely fortunate to have George join us as Vice President," said Gideon Grunfeld, Rainmaking For Lawyers President. "George's extensive marketing, business development, communication and practice management skills will enable RFL to expand its range of services to clients, not only within the USA, but also to law firms in other countries that wish to increase their presence in the US market." The services expanded include Talent Acquisition & Retention, Review of Operational Procedures including CRM and International Liaison Services.

About Rainmaking For Lawyers

Rainmaking For Lawyers is a leading provider of consulting and coaching services to lawyers and law firms. Specifically, RFL provides individualized business development coaching to attorneys, strategic and succession consulting to law firm leaders, as well as consulting on a range of human resources issues. As former lawyers, management, business development, and IT professionals, we understand how the legal industry has changed, and we use that knowledge to help our clients navigate business development, marketing, and human resources decisions toward gaining more control over their practices.

