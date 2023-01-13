Rainscreen Cladding Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 16.16 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Rainscreen Cladding Market.

Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Rainscreen Cladding Market" By Material (Metal, Fiber Cement, Composite Materials), By Construction (New Construction and Renovation), By End-User (Non-residential and Residential), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Rainscreen Cladding Market size was valued at USD 9.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Rainscreen Cladding Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Overview

Rainscreen cladding is a type of exterior cladding infrastructure that is applied to the surface of buildings. They are composed of two layers separated by a ventilated air cavity that allows any moisture that passes through the outer layer to drain to the building's exterior. The outer layer is designed to shed water, whereas the inner layer serves several purposes, including structural support, insulation, and an additional weather barrier.

Increased construction investment, particularly in non-residential sectors such as the office and commercial sectors, is driving the use of rainscreen cladding. Growing consumer demand for aesthetically pleasing houses, as well as an increase in single and multi-family construction buildings due to population growth, are driving industry growth. Furthermore, rainscreen cladding reduces hot and cold air and thermal movement through the wall, preventing overheating in the summer and maintaining a warm and consistent interior temperature in the winter. It's commonly used in the construction of commercial spaces like shopping malls, hospitals, schools, and other structures. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market.

The "Global Rainscreen Cladding Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Rainscreen Cladding Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Sika AG, Kingspan Insulation, Everest Industries Limited, Rockwool International A/S, Sotech Architectural Façade Systems, SFS Group AG, Promat UK Ltd., Celotex Ltd., CGL Façades Ltd., ECO Earth Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The global Rainscreen Cladding Market has been segmented into Material, Construction, End-User, and Geography.

Rainscreen Cladding Market, by Material

Metal



Fiber Cement



Composite Materials



Others

Rainscreen Cladding Market, by Construction

New-Construction



Renovation

Rainscreen Cladding Market, by End-User

Non-residential



Residential

Rainscreen Cladding Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

