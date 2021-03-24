Rainway Announces Enterprise Interactive Streaming Services

Rainway's App Services ushers in a new generation of real-time interactive streaming products and services Tweet this

"By making our real-time interactive streaming technology available to our App Services partners, we usher in a new era where developers and organizations are empowered to build the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development," said Rainway CEO, Andrew Sampson.

App Services adds a suite of enterprise tools to Rainway's existing services. The Rainway game streaming service will continue to be available for gamers to play their favorite games anytime, anywhere.

About Rainway

Rainway's mission is to unleash the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development by using real-time interactive streaming to change the way that desktop software is built and distributed. The company based in Seattle, WA, was co-founded by Andrew Sampson, CEO, and Evan Banyash, CTO. To learn more about Rainway visit rainway.com .

