Raise 2020 Moves to Virtual Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced it is moving the annual Raise Event Fundraising Conference online with a two-day virtual conference September 14-15, 2020.

The first Virtual Raise Conference will combine the high-quality, industry leading content, fundraising innovation, and networking opportunities Raise is best known for in a new online format that empowers nonprofit professionals to exchange real experiences and ideas. OneCause will be offering free registration for the virtual conference to provide access to valuable insights and timely discussions for all nonprofits.

"Over the last six weeks we've been closely evaluating the shifting needs of the nonprofit community in response to COVID-19 and exploring options for Raise 2020," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Many nonprofits are experiencing unprecedented fundraising circumstances and budget constraints in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With this is in mind, we've decided to move to a free virtual conference to ensure we can deliver an amazing Raise experience this year that recognizes the current challenges facing nonprofits and provides them a platform to continue to innovate their fundraising."

Attendees will have access to a multi-track session line-up including live sessions focused on emerging best practices in event fundraising, peer-to-peer and social fundraising, and philanthropic strategy, with a new focus on fundraising shifts in light of COVID-19. Additionally, the Virtual Raise Conference will provide unique networking and collaboration opportunities with designated sessions for interactive Q&A and discussion with speakers, nonprofit industry thought leaders, and other fundraisers. Full speaker line-up will be available early summer 2020.

To register, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

SOURCE OneCause